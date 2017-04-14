ENGLISH

Reduce High Cholesterol In A Month With This Home Remedy!

'High Cholesterol' has become a very common phrase these days, as a number of people are getting affected by it.

Just because it is common, one must not ignore high cholesterol, as it can lead to a number of other health complications.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in your bloodstream that helps in the production of certain hormones and also aids in various body functions.

However, if the amount of cholesterol in the blood is higher than the normal level, it can lead to serious disorders.

High cholesterol in the bloodstream can lead to the formation of plaque in the arteries, which may cause conditions such as coronary diseases, high blood pressure, etc.

Also, high blood cholesterol is said to be one of the main reasons for fatal heart attacks. So, it is important to ensure that you lead a healthy lifestyle to keep your cholesterol levels under control.

It is always better to go for natural remedies to treat high cholesterol, instead of strong medications.

So, here is a home remedy which can help you reduce high cholesterol.

Ingredients Required :

  • Cooked Oatmeal - 1 cup
  • Almond - 4

This home remedy to reduce cholesterol works exceptionally well when taken on a regular basis.

Along with this remedy, one must also ensure to eat healthy and stay away from fatty foods. Exercise can also help reduce high cholesterol.

Oats is rich in fibre content, which can course through your blood vessles and scrape out the excess cholesterol content and flush it out of your body.

Almond is also rich in fibre and also omega-3 fatty acids both of which help in reducing high cholesterol naturally.

Method Of Preparation :

  • Add the almonds to the cup of cooked oatmeal
  • Stir well to form a mixture.
  • Consume this mixture, once every morning, along with for breakfast, for a month.
