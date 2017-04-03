ENGLISH

Simple Kitchen Remedy To Reduce Cholesterol Quickly!

By

If you are someone who leads a relatively unhealthier lifestyle that involves eating out too often, not exercising, consuming excess of fat-rich foods, etc., chances are your cholesterol levels could be high!

As we know, having high blood cholesterol levels is extremely unhealthy and high cholesterol is known to be the root cause of a number of other diseases.

Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol

While a certain amount of cholesterol is required for the normal functioning of the human body; when cholesterol starts to accumulate in excess amount in the blood vessels, it can lead to a number of problems.

High cholesterol is known to be one of the main causes for major cardiovascular diseases, obesity, paralysis stroke, high blood pressure, etc.

When the cholesterol level in the body shoots up, it gets clogged in the arteries, obstructing blood flow to various organs, leading to tissue damage and even organ failure.

Taking potent medications to reduce cholesterol may have certain side-effects.

So, if you want to reduce cholesterol naturally, then follow this home remedy.

Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol

Ingredients Required :

• Cilantro - ½ a cup
• Honey - 1 teaspoon

This home remedy to reduce cholesterol has proven to work extremely well, when consumed on a regular basis.

In addition to taking this remedy, one must also exercise on a regular basis and stay away from fatty foods!

Cilantro is a herb, which is rich in fibre and vitamin C content, both of which are extremely good for reducing cholesterol naturally. These components of cilantro scrape out the excess cholesterol from the blood vessels.

Honey is rich in antioxidant content which can also reduce the cholesterol levels by purifying your blood naturally!

Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol

Method Of Preparation :

• Add the cilantro leafs in a blender, along with some water.
• Grind well to obtain a liquid.
• Add the suggested amount of honey to this cilantro liquid.
• Now, mix these ingredients well.
• Consume the mixture, once every morning, after breakfast, for at least 2 months.

Related Articles

