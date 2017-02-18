Ancient Kitchen Remedy To Reduce Cholesterol

Living with high cholesterol can be extremely dangerous for a person's health and well-being, so it is important to address this problem, as early as possible.

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance, with a waxy consistency, produced by our body in order to carry out the functions normally.

Cholesterol aids bodily functions like producing digestive bile acids, helping the cell absorb vitamin D better, stimulates the production of certain hormones, etc.

However, the problem arises when the cholesterol levels in the body rises up to be higher than normal.

When the cholesterol levels in the body increase, they get accumulated in the arteries and clog them, disrupting blood flow to various organs.

When the blood flow is blocked, it may lead to various health conditions, ranging from minor to serious ones!

Cholesterol can be caused by habits like eating a lot of fatty foods or foods high in sugar content.

Obesity, lack of exercise, consumption of excess alcohol and smoking - these reasons can also contribute to the rise in cholesterol levels. If you want to reduce cholesterol levels naturally, then try this ancient home remedy!

Ingredients Required :

Organic Cranberry Juice - 1 glass

Haldi Powder - 1 teaspoon

This natural remedy to reduce cholesterol has proven to work very well for a lot of people who have used it on a regular basis.

Along with consuming this remedy, you must also ensure to eat healthy and exercise every day, to keep high cholesterol and other related problems at bay.

Cranberry juice is rich in phenolic acids that can scrape out the excess cholesterol present in the lining of your arteries, to reduce high cholesterol.

The curcumin compound present in haldi has the ability to dissolve the cholesterol present in your body and flush them out of your system, effectively.

Method Of Preparation :