Ancient Kitchen Remedy To Reduce Cholesterol

By

Living with high cholesterol can be extremely dangerous for a person's health and well-being, so it is important to address this problem, as early as possible.

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance, with a waxy consistency, produced by our body in order to carry out the functions normally.

Cholesterol aids bodily functions like producing digestive bile acids, helping the cell absorb vitamin D better, stimulates the production of certain hormones, etc.

home remedy to reduce cholesterol

However, the problem arises when the cholesterol levels in the body rises up to be higher than normal.

When the cholesterol levels in the body increase, they get accumulated in the arteries and clog them, disrupting blood flow to various organs.

When the blood flow is blocked, it may lead to various health conditions, ranging from minor to serious ones!

Cholesterol can be caused by habits like eating a lot of fatty foods or foods high in sugar content.

Obesity, lack of exercise, consumption of excess alcohol and smoking - these reasons can also contribute to the rise in cholesterol levels. If you want to reduce cholesterol levels naturally, then try this ancient home remedy!

home remedy to reduce cholesterol

Also Read: 6 Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol

Ingredients Required :

  • Organic Cranberry Juice - 1 glass
  • Haldi Powder - 1 teaspoon

This natural remedy to reduce cholesterol has proven to work very well for a lot of people who have used it on a regular basis.

home remedy to reduce cholesterol

Along with consuming this remedy, you must also ensure to eat healthy and exercise every day, to keep high cholesterol and other related problems at bay.

Cranberry juice is rich in phenolic acids that can scrape out the excess cholesterol present in the lining of your arteries, to reduce high cholesterol.

The curcumin compound present in haldi has the ability to dissolve the cholesterol present in your body and flush them out of your system, effectively.

home remedy to reduce cholesterol

Method Of Preparation :

  • Add a teaspoon of haldi to the glass of cranberry juice.
  • Stir well to form a mixture.
  • Consume this mixture, once a day, after any meal, for about 2 months.
  • You can continue drinking this mixture even after 2 months, for prolonged results.
