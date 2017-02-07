Top Health Benefits Of Zucchini or Marrow, Which Will Blow Your Mind Nutrition oi-Sravia

Zucchini is an epitome of nutritional benefits. It has several benefits and this article mainly deals with the health benefits of zucchini.

It helps with reducing the weight and boosts the nutrient intake of daily meals. Zucchini has a host of health benefits. It helps in enhancing eye health and prevents sclerosis, scurvy and bruising.

It is enriched with fibre, protein, carbohydrates and vitamin C and also helps with asthma.

Also read: Use Cabbage As A Weapon Against Top 8 Health Issues

Zucchini also contains high amounts of vitamin A, folate and potassium. Regular consumption of zucchini helps in lowering the homocysteine levels in the body.

The shape of a zucchini is similar to that of a cucumber and it has a lot of seeds. Almost every part of a zucchini is healthy including the seeds, flesh and outer skin.

Almost 95% of a zucchini is composed of water and it also contains antioxidants that protect the cells from the damage caused due to oxidation.

Also read: Top Nutritional Benefits Of Drumstick Seeds

Continue reading in order to know the top health benefits of zucchini or marrow.

1. Weight Loss: It contains very less calories and also reduces our appetite making us feel fuller for longer hours and hence reduces weight. 2. Maintains Optimal Health: As mentioned before, zucchini is a repository of several nutrients as it contains vitamin C, manganese, protein, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. 3. Promotes Men's Health: Studies have shown that zucchini helps in treating a male ailment known as benign prostatic hypertrophy or BPH, which leads to troubled urinary and sexual function in men. 4. Prevents Diseases And Ailments: It helps in preventing cancer in the colon cells and also wards off diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and osteoarthritis. 5. Cardiovascular Health: Zucchini contains high amounts of magnesium and hence reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack. 6. Lowers Blood Pressure: It helps in controlling blood pressure and also wards off the bad influences of salts in the body. It is rich in vitamin C and also protects the body from clogged arteries and lowers blood pressure. 7. Prevents Gout: Gout is a condition of the inflammation of the joints which occurs due to excessive uric acid in the body. It is a rich source of omega -3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory cartenoids which will repel the effect of excessive uric acid. 8. Helps With Collagen Formation: Zucchini helps with the production of choline, which is an amino acid that helps with collagen formation. It gives healthy skin and helps in healing the wounds.