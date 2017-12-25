10 Foods That Help Fight Anaemia & Increase The RBC Count Quickly

If you are feeling tired and fatigued too often, then you should not take it lightly. A quick check-up is a must, for this could be a sign of anaemia.

Anaemia is one of the most common forms of a blood disorder that affects mainly women. Anaemia is a condition wherein the body is not able to make adequate red blood cells that are required to carry the oxygen to the muscles and other body parts.

As a result, a person suffers from fatigue and weakness. Also heartburn, sweating, swelling of legs and blood in the stools are seen in extreme cases of anaemia.

Anaemia generally occurs when the body lacks in adequate iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid. Hence, meeting the adequate nutrient needs of the body is a must to prevent anaemia.

Taking care of the food and daily diet is one of the best ways to prevent anaemia. Including foods rich in iron, vitamin C, vitamin B12 and folic acid in your diet helps to overcome anaemia.

So, listed here are a few of the best foods that help to fight anaemia effectively. Take a look.