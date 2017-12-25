10 Foods That Help Fight Anaemia & Increase The RBC Count Quickly

If you are feeling tired and fatigued too often, then you should not take it lightly. A quick check-up is a must, for this could be a sign of anaemia.
Anaemia is one of the most common forms of a blood disorder that affects mainly women. Anaemia is a condition wherein the body is not able to make adequate red blood cells that are required to carry the oxygen to the muscles and other body parts.
As a result, a person suffers from fatigue and weakness. Also heartburn, sweating, swelling of legs and blood in the stools are seen in extreme cases of anaemia.
Anaemia generally occurs when the body lacks in adequate iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid. Hence, meeting the adequate nutrient needs of the body is a must to prevent anaemia.
Taking care of the food and daily diet is one of the best ways to prevent anaemia. Including foods rich in iron, vitamin C, vitamin B12 and folic acid in your diet helps to overcome anaemia.
So, listed here are a few of the best foods that help to fight anaemia effectively. Take a look.
1. Pomegranate:
Pomegranate is a must-have fruit if you are suffering from anaemia. Pomegranate is rich in iron, calcium, it contains a good amount of fibre and essential minerals like magnesium and copper.
Consuming a small bowl of pomegranate or having a glass of pomegranate juice on a regular basis helps in increasing the haemoglobin level and thus prevents anaemia.
2. Spinach:
Spinach is one of the commonly found leafy green vegetables that helps in fighting anaemia effectively. It is rich in all the essential vitamins and a good amount of iron, fibre, calcium, and beta-carotene. In order to derive its maximum benefits, the best way to consume spinach is to boil and have it.
3. Whole Grains:
Whole grains are not just rich in fibre content, but they also contain a good amount of iron and folic acid. Consuming whole grains on a regular basis helps in building up the blood in the body and prevents anaemia.
Along with the whole grains, consuming foods rich in vitamin C, at the same time, is a must, as this helps in balancing the proper absorption of nutrients.
4. Nuts:
Nuts are a must have if you are suffering from anaemia. Pistachios, almonds and walnuts are among the best nuts that contain a good amount of iron. Consuming a handful of nuts on a regular basis helps in building up the red blood cells and prevent anaemia.
5. Legumes:
Legumes are one of the best sources of non-heme iron that helps in the treatment of anaemia. Along with the iron, legumes are also rich in folic acid.
However, one should make it a point to consume legumes along with vitamin C-rich foods, as this helps in the proper absorption of the foods and its nutrients.
6. Liver:
If you are a non-vegetarian and suffering from anaemia, then liver is one of the best sources of iron-rich foods. Along with the iron, liver also contains a good amount of Vitamin B12, copper, phosphorus, and zinc. Make it a point to include liver in your diet on a regular basis, it helps prevent anaemia.
7. Dates:
Dates contain a good amount of iron. You can add pieces of dates for your breakfast in your oatmeal or you could also consume dates in the form of snacks in between your meals. This helps in increasing the iron level in the body and prevent anaemia.
8. Raisins:
Raisins is yet another dried fruit, which contains a very good amount of iron. Raisins can be added to your oatmeal for breakfast or you could also consume a handful of them for your evening snacks. It helps to raise the haemoglobin level and thus prevent anaemia.
9. Beetroot:
Beetroot is one of the best-known vegetables loaded with iron. It helps to reactivate the body's red blood cells effectively. You could consume a glass of beetroot juice in the morning or you could also add slices of beetroot in your salad for lunch. This helps in effectively fighting anaemia.
10. Honey:
Honey is one of the best natural ingredients that helps in treating a number of ailments. Due to its rich iron content, honey is considered as one of the best ingredients to treat anaemia.
Along with its rich iron content, honey also contains a good amount of magnesium and copper that help to increase the haemoglobin level in the blood.