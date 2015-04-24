19 Foods To Include In Your Diet For Better Digestion

Digestion plays a crucial role when it comes to your health. There are various foods which aid the process of digestion and should be included in your everyday diet.

In this article we will tell you about 19 foods that you should include in your diet to improve your digestion and get rid of health issues like constipation, bloating, gas, heartburn, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), etc.

Good digestion aids your health by breaking down the large insoluble food molecules into small water-soluble food molecules so that your body can absorb all the nutrients properly and aid in repairing cells, provide energy and promote overall growth of your body.

Here is a list of foods that you must eat regularly as they aid your digestion:

1. Apple

2. Kefir

3. Yogurt

4. Fennel

5. Chia Seeds

6. Papaya

7. Kombucha

8. Tempeh

9. Miso

10. Ginger

11. Red Beets

12. Beet Greens

13. Bananas

14. Sweet Potatoes

15. Avocados

16. Oats

17. Cod Liver Oil

18. Blueberries

19. Peaches

1. Apple

Apples are a great source of a soluble fibre called pectin. This fibre gets broken down in our colon by friendly bacteria (Eubacterium eligens and Lachnospira pectinoschiza). Pectin aids in improving our bowel movement by increasing the volume of the stool and curbs constipation and diarrhoea. Apart from this apples lower inflammation in the colon and intestinal infections.

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented dairy product which is prepared by mixing kefir grains in milk. Kefir grain is a yeast or bacterial fermentation starter. It helps in digesting lactose and curb issues related to lactose intolerance, such as cramping, bloating, etc. Kefir is known for triggering the growth of digestion improving gut bacteria and lowering the population of harmful gut bacteria.

3. Yogurt

Comprising of probiotics or friendly bacteria, yogurt helps in improving digestion by keeping issues like constipation, bloating, diarrhoea, etc at bay. Yogurt also helps in improving the digestion of lactose.

4. Fennel

Fennel is a good source of fibre which helps in improving digestion. It also contains antispasmodic agents which help in keeping issues like cramping, flatulence, etc., away and improves digestion.

5. Chia Seeds

Similar to prebiotic foods like yogurt and kefir, chia seeds help in the growth of friendly gut bacteria. Also, its fibre content helps in regulating good bowel movement and keeping constipation at bay.

6. Papaya

Papaya helps in the digestion of proteins with the help of its strong digestive enzyme called papain. This enzyme may also aid in calming symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) like bloating and constipation.

7. Kombucha

Fermented tea Kombucha, is made with the help of bacteria and yeast which are added to sugared black or green tea which is fermented for a week's span or more. The fermenting process helps in producing probiotic bacteria which aid in enhancing your digestion. Apart from improving digestion, kombucha is also likely to heal ulcers.

8. Tempeh

Tempeh is a soy product which originated in Indonesia, it is made by fermenting and natural culturing of soybeans with bacteria and yeast. The sugars of the soybean break down during the process of fermenting. It helps in improving digestion by keeping diarrhoea and bloating away and it curbs the symptoms of IBS. It's also a good source of probiotics which protects the intestines from harmful bacteria.

9. Miso

Prepared by fermenting soybean with salt and a fungus called koji, it helps in blooming the good bacteria in your gut which helps in better digestion. It also reduces the chance of getting diarrhoea.

10. Ginger

Ginger is brilliant to quicken the process of digestion by escalating the food moving food to the small intestine from the stomach. It also helps in curbing nausea and has anti-inflammatory properties.

11. Red Beets

If you want to increase your digestion in a natural way, then have red beets. They are excellent for improving digestion, treating constipation and stomach upset. They are rich in fibre, potassium and magnesium which aid in the process of digestion.

12. Beet Greens

The green tops of beetroot soothe your stomach and ease indigestion symptoms. Meanwhile, it also helps in the process of digestion & it is rich in beta-carotene, calcium and iron. These nutrients also help in maintaining a healthy digestive tract and help to smooth bowel movement.

13. Bananas

They are one of the best foods to have for digestion. They also treat diarrhoea and helps to maintain a regular bowel movement. They are rich in electrolytes and potassium that improve the digestion process.

14. Sweet Potatoes

When they are consumed along with their skin, they are best for improving your digestion process. They also help to heal stomach and intestinal ulcers. They also increase your appetite and treat irritable bowel syndrome.

15. Avocados

They are rich in fibre and many other vitamins that help in digestion. It also improves the health of your overall digestive tract. They help in the proper functioning of gallbladder and pancreas.

16. Oats

They are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. They also contain various minerals and vitamin E. Oats are one of the best foods to improve your digestion. They also keep your stomach and intestines healthy & even treat constipation as well.

17. Cod Liver Oil

You can have it in soft capsule form. It is rich in vitamin A and D which keep the digestive tract healthy. Cod liver oil help to improve digestion and treat all digestive ailments. This is one of the natural remedies for bad digestion.

18. Blueberries

They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and fibre which helps to maintain a healthy digestive tract. They give relief from indigestion symptoms as they help in digesting the food fast. Besides this, blueberries also help to fight cancer.

19. Peaches

Peaches are rich in potassium, calcium, iron, vitamin C, and fibre which help in digestion and improves heart health. Have peaches if you suffer from frequent indigestion.