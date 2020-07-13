COVID-19: WHO Official Says The Virus Could Have Existed Long Before Outbreak Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Various studies are being conducted to understand the nature of the coronavirus, which in turn can help the health experts in the prevention and treatment of the disease. The extensive studies help provide a deeper understanding of the nature of the novel coronavirus, informing the public of its development, hence creating further awareness on the issue.

As of today, there are 13,065,164 coronavirus cases with 572,272 deaths. On a hopeful note, 7,612,389 have recovered. The United States has reported the highest number of cases 3,414,199, followed by Brazil 1,846,249 and then, India with 881,846 cases [1].

Each day, scientists and health experts find new revelations about the deadly virus and a recent report has stated that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could have existed long before the 2019 outbreak.

COVID-19 Virus Could Have Existed In A Dormant State The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Russia on 13 July said to the media that the coronavirus may have already been in existence, only that it was in the dormant state. A virus is said to be in a dormant state when it is in the system (cells) but does not attack the body [2]. Almost like it is taking a nap in the cells, waiting for the right environment to reactivate. Reactivation is the process by which a latent virus switches to a phase of replication and this can be triggered by a combination of external and/or internal cellular stimuli [3]. "This virus lived in animals and at some point passed to humans. It's hard to say when and where this happened. It's being investigated. Viruses can be found in wastewater. But nothing can be said specifically," said the representative [4]. Health Effects Of Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation It Was Previously Mentioned That Coronavirus Existed Worldwide In light of the new assertion, one made by Tom Jefferson, a senior associate tutor at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) comes to light. The expert had mentioned that the novel coronavirus existed worldwide and broke out whenever and wherever favourable conditions occurred. His assertion stood against the claim that the coronavirus outbreak ‘began' in China in December 2019 [5][6]. "I think the virus was already here -- here meaning everywhere. We may be seeing a dormant virus that has been activated by environmental conditions," said Jefferson. The COVID-19 Virus Could Be Anywhere Many virologists and health experts had discovered traces of the novel coronavirus in wastewater. In a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, prior to the virus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, experts later found out traces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus [7]. Is COVID-19 Airborne? According to the Italian National Institute of Health, samples of sewage water from Milan and Turin showed traces of the novel coronavirus on December 18, 2019 [8]. On A Final Note… WHO has established a team that will work together with Chinese scientists to analyse the origin of the virus. It was further stated that, if the scientists find any ‘revolutionary result,' it will be immediately shared with the public. Stay Home. Stay Safe.