UTIs And Women's Quality Of Life; How Can You Prevent UTIs? Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

More than 8 million people get infected with urinary tract infections (UTIs) every year. Women are more likely to suffer from these infections than men. More than half of women develop UTIs during their lifetime.

Approximately 20 percent of the cases of UTIs are recurrent, with some suffering for more than three years and can negativey affect the woman's life. An infection of the bladder is painless and annoying. However, if the infection spreads to the kidneys, serious health issues can develop [1].

UTIs are commonly treated with antibiotics, but the problem with antibiotics is that they kill even friendly microorganisms within your body that are essential to your health. The result can include an increased risk of yeast infections in women, among other problems.

UPC (Uropathogenic Escherichia coli) strains, which cause approximately 80% of uncomplicated UTIs, are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. This calls for new approaches to treating and preventing UTIs that are resistant to antibiotics [2].

Read more on UTIs And Women's Quality Of Life here.

How Do Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) Negatively Impact The Quality Of Life Of Women?

Did you know that more than 150 million women worldwide have urinary tract infections (UTIs) each year?

A UTI is a treatable condition, however, it can cause a variety of symptoms which may adversely affect one's daily activities. According to researchers at Cerner Enviza and GSK, more than half of women with UTIs experience a decline in sleep, exercise, and sexual intimacy.

Recurrent UTIs have also been associated with a decrease in health-related quality of life [3].

Urinary Tract Infections And Quality Of Life

According to the researchers;

66.9% of participants had impaired sexual intercourse,

60.8% had impaired sleep, and

52.3% had impaired exercise capacity.

The above-mentioned reasons are more than enough to hinder the life quality of any individual.

In the light of these findings, it should be clear to everyone that UTI is not a disease process to be taken lightly. It is imperative that doctors pay attention to the patient's symptoms and treat them accordingly.

How To Prevent Urinary Tract Infections?

These steps may help lower the risk of UTIs [4][5]:

After urinating and after a bowel movement, wipe from front to back. Using this technique prevents the spread of bacteria from the anus to the vagina and urethra.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Water dilutes the urine, which results in frequent urination, which allows bacteria to be flushed from the urinary tract before an infection develops.

Cranberry juice may prevent UTIs, but studies on this subject have not been conclusive. However, drinking cranberry juice is likely to be harmless.

After having sex, empty your bladder and drink a full glass of water to help flush the bacteria.

You should avoid using feminine products that may irritate your urethra. These products include deodorant sprays, douches, and powders.

You may need to change your birth control method. Diaphragms, unlubricated condoms, and condoms treated with spermicide may contribute to bacterial growth.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 12:15 [IST]