Just In
- 4 hrs ago Best Of Kriti Sanon's Fashion: Her Most Awe-Inspiring Outfits Of 2019
-
- 5 hrs ago Best Of Sara Ali Khan's Fashion: Five Perfect Party Wear Dresses From Sara Ali Khan’s Wardrobe
- 8 hrs ago Katrina Kaif, Pranutan Bahl, And Other Divas Look Their Fashionable Best At Salman Khan's Bash
- 8 hrs ago 10 Effective Yogurt-Based Home Remedies To Get Glowing Skin
Don't Miss
- News 'Liar of the year': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on NPR and CAA
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Actor Kiran Raj Is All Set To Enter The House
- Sports Gautam Gambhir slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan as Danish Kaneria reveals ill-treatment by fellow cricketers
- Travel January 2020: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
- Finance These FMCG Items To Get Costlier In 2020
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Bikes To Be Lightweight From 2020: New Range Of Lightweight Models To Launch Soon
- Technology Vivo S1 Pro With 48MP Quad-Cameras Listed On Amazon: Launch Imminent
- Education How To Write An Essay On Christmas?
Perimenopause: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis & Treatment
Every woman goes through menopause and it happens when menstrual periods come to an end. The time period before the onset of menopause is called perimenopause, which occurs when women are in their 30s or 40s. In this article, we will discuss what causes perimenopause, its symptoms and how it is treated.
What Is Perimenopause?
Perimenopause is the first stage of menopause that starts 8 - 10 years before menopause. During this stage, a woman will experience some changes in the timing or heaviness in her periods because the ovaries will stop releasing eggs and they gradually begin to produce less oestrogen [1] .
Symptoms Of Perimenopause
• Hot flashes
• Sleep problems
• Mood changes
• Irregular periods
• Hot sweats and night sweats
• Insomnia
• Osteoporosis
• Headaches
• Vaginal and bladder problems
• Inability to conceive
• Changes in cholesterol levels
• Breast tenderness
• Fatigue
Risk Factors Of Perimenopause
•Smoking - Women who smoke have perimenopause one to two years earlier than women who don't smoke.
•Cancer treatment- Chemotherapy or pelvic radiation therapy has been associated with perimenopause.
•Family history - Women with a family history of perimenopause are more likely to have early menopause.
Complications Of Perimenopause
• Bleeding starts between periods
• Bleeding exceeds more than 7 days
• Heavy bleeding
• Periods regularly occur less than 21 days apart
When To See A Doctor
If you experience severe, chronic stomach pain consult a doctor immediately. Also, if you have irregular periods that are heavier than usual you should consult a doctor.
Diagnosis Of Perimenopause
The doctor will ask your age, menstrual history and the symptoms you are experiencing. Doctors will recommend tests to check your hormone levels.
Treatment Of Perimenopause
•Antidepressants - Certain anti-depressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may lower menopausal hot flashes.
•Hormone therapy - Oestrogen therapy which comes in pill, gel, skin patch or cream is the most effective treatment option for reducing peri-menopausal symptoms.
•Vaginal oestrogen - A small amount of oestrogen is applied directly to the vagina using a vaginal tablet, ring or cream to relieve vaginal dryness.
- [1] Santoro N. (2016). Perimenopause: From Research to Practice. Journal of women's health (2002), 25(4), 332–339.