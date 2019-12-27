ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Perimenopause: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis & Treatment

    By

    Every woman goes through menopause and it happens when menstrual periods come to an end. The time period before the onset of menopause is called perimenopause, which occurs when women are in their 30s or 40s. In this article, we will discuss what causes perimenopause, its symptoms and how it is treated.

    What Is Perimenopause?

    Perimenopause is the first stage of menopause that starts 8 - 10 years before menopause. During this stage, a woman will experience some changes in the timing or heaviness in her periods because the ovaries will stop releasing eggs and they gradually begin to produce less oestrogen [1] .

    Array

    Symptoms Of Perimenopause

    • Hot flashes

    • Sleep problems

    • Mood changes

    • Irregular periods

    • Hot sweats and night sweats

    • Insomnia

    • Osteoporosis

    • Headaches

    • Vaginal and bladder problems

    • Inability to conceive

    Changes in sexual function

    • Changes in cholesterol levels

    • Breast tenderness

    • Fatigue

    Array

    Risk Factors Of Perimenopause

    •Smoking - Women who smoke have perimenopause one to two years earlier than women who don't smoke.

    •Cancer treatment- Chemotherapy or pelvic radiation therapy has been associated with perimenopause.

    •Family history - Women with a family history of perimenopause are more likely to have early menopause.

    Array

    Complications Of Perimenopause

    • Bleeding starts between periods

    • Bleeding exceeds more than 7 days

    • Heavy bleeding

    • Periods regularly occur less than 21 days apart

    Array

    When To See A Doctor

    If you experience severe, chronic stomach pain consult a doctor immediately. Also, if you have irregular periods that are heavier than usual you should consult a doctor.

    Diagnosis Of Perimenopause

    The doctor will ask your age, menstrual history and the symptoms you are experiencing. Doctors will recommend tests to check your hormone levels.

    Array

    Treatment Of Perimenopause

    •Antidepressants - Certain anti-depressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may lower menopausal hot flashes.

    •Hormone therapy - Oestrogen therapy which comes in pill, gel, skin patch or cream is the most effective treatment option for reducing peri-menopausal symptoms.

    •Vaginal oestrogen - A small amount of oestrogen is applied directly to the vagina using a vaginal tablet, ring or cream to relieve vaginal dryness.

    View Article References
    1. [1] Santoro N. (2016). Perimenopause: From Research to Practice. Journal of women's health (2002), 25(4), 332–339.

    More CAUSES News

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 21:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue