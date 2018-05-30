World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Multiple Sclerosis Diet Plan

May 30th is observed as World Multiple Sclerosis Day. It is aimed at bringing the community together to share stories, raise awareness, and campaign with and for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis. The World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2018 campaign will be called #bringing us closer and the theme is 'research'. Today in this article, we will be discussing the diet plan for multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is one of the most common neurological disorders and causes of disability in adults and about 2.3 million people all over the world are affected by multiple sclerosis.

But many people remain undiagnosed of this disorder. However, most people with multiple sclerosis are diagnosed between the ages of 25 and 31. Generally, women tend to suffer from this disorder more than men.

What Causes Multiple Sclerosis?

The immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers the nerve fibres and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. And as a result, the disease can cause the nerve themselves to deteriorate or become permanently damaged. The exact reason of why this happens is unknown.

Signs And Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

The symptoms usually depend on the amount of nerve damage. People with multiple sclerosis may lose the ability to walk independently. Other symptoms may differ from person to person which have been given below:

Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs that usually occurs on one side of the body.

Prolonged double vision.

Partial or complete loss of vision.

Tingling pain in parts of your body.

Slurred speech.

Fatigue.

Electric shock sensations.

Dizziness.

Problems with bladder and bowel function.

Diet Plan For Multiple Sclerosis

1. Choose Low-fat & High-fibre Foods

People with this disorder should eat foods that are low in fat and high in fibre. Because a diet low in trans fats and saturated fats and high in fibre will enhance good health. Also, a low-fat and high-fibre diet is necessary for maintaining a healthy weight, an important health factor for people with multiple sclerosis.

2. Consume 5 Servings Of Fruits And Vegetables A Day

Fruits and vegetables contain an array of vitamins and minerals and provide energy to the body. Vegetables and fruits contain dietary fibre that can help ease constipation, a common health problem with people with multiple sclerosis. Also, the antioxidants found in different-coloured vegetables are being studied to see whether they play a role in slowing the progression of multiple sclerosis.

3. Eat Fish Twice A Week

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society reports that omega 3 fatty acids may be beneficial in a multiple sclerosis diet plan. The benefits of omega 3 fatty acids include improved heart health, lower blood pressure, and decreased inflammation. Have fishes like salmon, sardines, mackerel, and trout twice a week.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drinking 8 glasses of water a day will help people with multiple sclerosis. Dehydration is a huge contributing factor to constipation and fatigue which are the common symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Drinking water improves bladder health, aids in digestion, keeps muscles working, and lot more of additional benefits.

5. Include Healthier Spices Instead Of Salt

Research has shown that a high sodium intake may be linked to increased multiple sclerosis activity. A high sodium intake can increase the symptoms and increase the risk of developing multiple sclerosis lesions. Instead, replace salt with healthier spices like black pepper, garlic powder, or onion powder.

6. Low-carb Diet

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, low-carb diets aren't really safe for multiple sclerosis because these diets lack in fibre and calcium which are important for the proper bowel movement in people with multiple sclerosis. However, carbohydrates are known for providing energy to the body, which is essential for treating a symptom of multiple sclerosis, that is, fatigue.

7. Increase Vitamin D Levels

Many people with multiple sclerosis have low vitamin D levels. This important vitamin helps in strengthening the bones, but a vitamin D deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of developing certain diseases. Intake of plenty amounts of vitamin D may slow the progression of multiple sclerosis and could play an important role in early treatment.

8. Snacking Often

Snacking could be a good thing according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. As people might have symptoms of fatigue, snacking on healthy foods could keep your energy levels high. Having smaller, frequent meals throughout the day will help keep your metabolism moving and help curb your appetite. Have healthy snacks like boiled veggies, cashew nuts, grapes, and yogurt.

9. Low-fat Yogurt

People with multiple sclerosis can have yogurt as it has calcium for bone strength and probiotics for healthy gut bacteria. Medications and antibiotics can alter the microbial balance of the gut, thus resulting in digestion issues. You can add yogurt to your sauces, dips, and dressings.

