Vitamin D: What Is Its Role in Preventing Breast Cancer?

Did you know vitamin D plays a crucial role in keeping breast cancer at bay? The consumption of the sunshine vitamin is very beneficial for breast cancer patients. Those women whose vitamin D intake is low are more prone to suffer from breast cancer as well as other types of cancer.

This micronutrient helps in the absorption of calcium by our body which is very crucial for bone health. Not having sufficient amount vitamin D in your diet will result in poor bone health.

Here are some more diseases that you can suffer from due to the lack of vitamin D:

Diabetes

Weak muscles

High blood pressure

Multiple sclerosis

A research revealed that women with high vitamin D levels in their blood were at 45 per cent lesser risk of suffering from breast cancer in contrast to women with low levels of the vitamin in their blood.

Another research was conducted on 1666 women who had breast cancer. The study revealed that women who had higher levels of vitamin D during diagnosis had better rates of recovery compared to those with lower rates of the vitamin.

How To Detect If You Have Got Vitamin D Deficiency?

A simple way to find out whether you lack vitamin D is with the help of your skin tone and your body mass index (BMI). If your skin colour is dark, it has more melanin pigment which doesn't let your skin absorb much UV radiation of the sun. If your BMI is high, it is another indicator of vitamin D deficiency.

Here's How You Can Increase The Intake Of Vitamin D

Exposure to sunshine: As we know, sunshine is a natural source of vitamin D. You can get vitamin D in abundance just by exposing yourself to the sun for 15 minutes thrice a week. Be careful about not exposing yourself to the sun rays for too long as it triggers the risk of getting skin cancer.

Vitamin D supplements: Vitamin D supplements are easily available in the market; however, before you plan to include them in your diet, make sure you get your vitamin D serum levels tested by your doctor. The normal levels of vitamin D serum in your body should be 40-60 ng/ml (nanograms/milliliter). If it's less than that then you should have vitamin D supplements. As per health experts, you should have the D3 form of this vitamin instead of D2.

Though vitamin D supplements are usually considered to be safe for one and all, you should anyways consult your doctor before you start consuming it. You should definitely talk to your doctor if you have got a history of kidney stones.

Vitamin D-rich foods: Apart from sunlight exposure and supplements, you can maintain the vitamin D levels in your body naturally by including vitamin D-rich foods in your diet.

Here are some foods rich in vitamin D: