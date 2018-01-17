Avoid Having These 9 Foods When You Have A Migraine

Yoga for Migraine | Yoga poses to cure headaches | माइग्रेन है तो करें ये योग | Boldsky

If you are someone who suffers from terrible migraine headaches, often, then you would know how difficult it is to live with this condition, right?

Imagine this, you have planned an important event at work and the previous night, you experience a migraine attack, which can stop you from preparing for the event next day!

So, a migraine headache can prove to be quite a hassle and come in the way of your daily life and productivity.

Migraine is one of the most common ailments faced by people of both sexes and over 10 million cases are reported a year, just in India!

When a person experiences intense headaches, accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound, it is usually a migraine.

Although the exact cause for a migraine headache is not clearly known, there are a number of factors like food habits, stress, hormonal imbalances, etc., which can trigger a migraine attack.

So, here are a few common foods that you should not eat when you have a migraine.

1. Coffee Most of us cannot function without a couple of cups of coffee in a day, right? While it is true that coffee is rich in antioxidants and comes with a few health benefits like keeping your brain alert, etc., it also has a few negative health effects. The caffeine content in coffee can cause the nerves in your head to inflame and trigger a migraine. 2. Artificial Sweeteners Today, many of the foods and beverages that we consume on a daily basis contain a lot of artificial sweeteners which claim to be healthier than sugar. Soft drinks, chocolates, sweets, etc., contain artificial sweeteners which have many negative health effects, including migraine. The aspartame content in artificial sweeteners can trigger migraines. 3. Alcohol Lately, alcohol has become very popular among people, especially young people, who love to unwind and have fun, with some alcohol often. As we know, alcohol is extremely harmful for health, both physical and mental. Along with causing problems like digestive diseases, liver failure and even cancer, alcohol can also lead to an addiction! Now, since alcohol has an inflammatory nature, it can inflame the nerves in your head, triggering a migraine! 4. Chinese Fast Foods Most of us love to indulge in dishes like noodles, gobi manchurian and other such Chinese fast food dishes often, right? Well, we may already know that these foods can cause issues like weight gain and indigestion; however, we may not have known that they can also trigger a migraine attack. Chinese fast foods usually contain MSG (Monosodium Glutamate), which is very harmful and can cause hormonal imbalances, which trigger a migraine. 5. Processed Meat Processed meats are the type of meats which are canned or packed using preservatives, so that they stay unspoiled for a longer time. Fast-food joints and ready-to-eat dishes contain processed meat, which contain preservatives. Preservatives contain nitric acids which can dilate the blood vessels in the brain, triggering a migraine. So, fresh meat must always be preferred over processed meat. 6. Pickled Foods Most of us like to add pickled foods such as mango, olives, cucumbers, etc., to certain dishes to make them tastier, right? The process of making pickles involves fermenting the ingredients for a while to help bring that taste and texture. When a food ferments, the tyramine level in it increases. Tyramine is a compound which can cause hormonal imbalances that triggers migraine. 7. Cheese If you are a lover of pizzas, pastas, etc., you would definitely also like cheese, right? Cheese is one of the most popular milk products and is savoured by many. Although cheese is rich in protein and calcium, it does have certain negative side effects like weight gain. Now, cheese, especially parmesan and feta, which have been aged for a longer time to help acquire the taste contain tyramine, which is known to trigger migraine. 8. Salty Foods Without salt, most foods will have no flavour, right? However, consuming foods with excess salt, on a regular basis, is also not good for your health. High amounts of salt in your blood stream can lead to hypertension, in which the flow of blood against your arteries is too high. Hypertension is also known to trigger migraine, as it can dilate the blood vessels in the brain. 9. Apples Yes, this may seem like a surprise because "an apple a day keeps the doctor away", right? Well, apparently, not always! Consuming apples along with its skin can trigger migraines because a research study has found that red-skinned fruit like apples, pears, etc., contain tannins, which can also lead to migraines, when consumed on a regular basis!

