Suffer From Low Blood Pressure? Here's How You Can Treat It!

Are you suffering from nausea or dizziness while lying down on the bed or standing up to do work? Have you ever felt that all the blood in your body is rushing towards the brain and you become blank for some time?

If the answer to all these questions is yes, then there are high chances that you are suffering from low blood pressure. Neglecting this can have detrimental consequences. Let us look at some of the homely remedies that can aid in treating low blood pressure.

Hypotension or low blood pressure denotes an abrupt drop in the flow of blood to the various organs in the body. It can result in symptoms of shock. There are several factors which can lead to low blood pressure.

Some of the common reasons are inflammation of an organ, bleeding due to internal or external factors, deficiency of vitamin B12 or folate, or dehydration. Other factors include heart ailment, medications for treating depression or hypertension, adrenal inefficiency, or even consumption of alcohol.

Certain signs and symptoms indicate that you are suffering from low blood pressure. Some common ones are fatigue, fainting, dizziness, and lightheadedness. Besides, a certain underlying disease can also result in hypotension.

Home Remedies To Treat Low Blood Pressure:

1. Vitamins

One of the main reasons for low blood pressure is the deficiency of vitamins. Studies reveal that consumption of vitamin E and B12 aids in increasing the blood pressure level. Thus, it must be avoided by those suffering from hypertension.

People who are suffering from anemia are advised to consume vitamin B12 to increase low blood pressure. For this, a person must consume sweet potatoes, fish, almonds, eggs, cheese, spinach, and milk.

2. Coffee

A natural remedy for increasing your blood pressure to normal is by consuming caffeine. Two cups of coffee can be a temporary remedy for increasing the blood pressure level. For this, in a cup of water add two teaspoons of coffee and sugar as desired.

3. Green Tea

Green tea is known to have potential health benefits and plays a major role in inducing weight loss. It is enriched with caffeine, which aids in helping the blood pressure level to become normal. For this, in a cup of hot water add a teaspoon of green tea. Simmer it for 10 minutes and strain it. Add a spoon of honey before sipping. Have this twice or thrice in a day.

4. Rosemary Oil

For this therapy, you will require 1 tablespoon of coconut or olive oil and 6 drops of rosemary oil. Mix both the oils and apply to the entire body. You can even add drops of rosemary oil in your bathing water and soak your body for a few minutes in it. This essential oil contains camphor that can stimulate our respiratory system and blood circulation. Its anti-hypotensive nature aids in increasing the blood pressure level.

5. Salt Water

Salt has the presence of sodium which can increase the blood pressure from low to normal. But avoid consuming too much of it as it can have a detrimental effect on your health. If you experience fatigue or dizziness, in a glass of water add half teaspoon of salt and stir well. Drink this mixture only when there is a sudden fall in the blood pressure level.

6. Ginseng

Ginseng tea is one of the perfect remedies for treating low blood pressure at home. But it must be consumed in moderate amounts at least twice or thrice in a day. In a cup of water add 1 teaspoon of ginseng tea and bring it to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes and strain it. Cool it and add a spoon of honey before consuming.

7. Holy Basil (Tulsi) And Honey

Basil leaves are considered as one of the holy leaves that are used for worship in several places around the globe. Besides being holy, basil, also commonly called tulsi, has several medicinal properties, such as anti-inflammatory, adaptogenic, therapeutic, and cardio-protective. It is enriched with potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium.

All these combined aid in reducing the blood pressure level. For the mixture, crush 15-20 basil leaves and add a teaspoon of honey to it. Consume it once daily in the morning and regulate your blood pressure.

8. Licorice

For curing hypotension, licorice roots can do wonders. In a cup of water add a teaspoon of licorice tea. Boil it for a few minutes and simmer it for 5 minutes. Strain it and add a spoon of honey before consuming.

Some Preventive Measure For Hypotension:

• While suffering from low blood pressure follow a diet which has high salt content.

• Hydrate your body by consuming an adequate amount of juices and water.

• Drink enough water in the hot climate as an excessive amount of salt drainage in the form of sweat can result in low blood pressure.

• Put a limitation on the amount of liquor content.

• Perform adequate exercise to increase blood circulation in the body.

• While sitting or standing for a prolonged time, start pumping your feet or ankles so as to avoid a sudden drop in the blood pressure level.

• If you feel dizzy, elevate your head while laying down on the bed.

• Avoid using hot water and lifting heavy objects.

• Eat small but frequent meals because food plays a significant role in balancing the blood pressure level.