10 Sore Throat Remedies That Will Save You A Ton Of Pain!

1. Warm Salt Water Gargle

Salt is a natural disinfectant capable of drawing infection out of deep tissues to the surface where it's easier to deal with them. And a warm salt water gargle works in the same way for your sore throat.

Just stir half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of lukewarm water and gargle with it once every hour for the next 8 hours to see a distinct improvement in your condition.

2. Drink Ice-Cold Water

This point might sound counterintuitive since we were raised believing that we should never drink cold water when we have a sore throat. But in reality this is one of the fastest ways to get some pain relief.

Why? Because ice packs are great for reducing inflammation, swelling, and pain. And since you cannot put an ice pack on the insides of your throat, ice cold water is the next best thing.

It might pain when you take the first few sips but it will get better after that. In fact, this is one of the best remedies for sore throat caused by chronic acid reflux.

3. Have A Popsicle

Popsicles are a great alternative to having ice-cold water. Just remember not to have a citrus-flavored pop as that will aggravate the soreness in your throat.

4. Stay Away From Acidic Foods

Since acid reflux is the commonest cause of sore throat, it's better to stay away from acidic foods and drinks, like citrus-y fruits and veggies, pickles, and sodas, when you are suffering from some soreness in your food pipe. That will just aggravate your condition.

5. Have An Antacid

Again, if acid reflux is to blame for your sore throat, swallow an antacid with some water to neutralize the excess acid produced by your stomach.

6. Drink Turmeric Milk

Out of all home remedies for sore throat, this one happens to be the most effective. And since turmeric milk is quite disgusting to drink, we recommend you squeeze your nose and chug it down in one go.

Don't know how to make it? Here's a simple recipe for spiced turmeric milk.

7. Take An Ibuprofen

Take an ibuprofen if your pain is just too much as this pill is both an anti-inflammatory agent and an analgesic.

Please note: You should not have ibuprofen if you are suffering from any of the following disorders and conditions:

Known allergy to ibuprofen, aspirin, or other NSAIDs

Asthma

Peptic ulcers or gastrointestinal bleeding

In the 3rd trimester of pregnancy

Moderate to severe kidney, liver, or cardiac abnormalities and disorders

8. Take Rest

Your immune system needs some rest to heal. So if your sore throat is because of a throat infection, it's best to take a day or two off and get some solid rest.

9. Stay Silent

This remedy might sound unbearable for those who love to talk, but it's one of the best things you can do when you have a sore throat. After all, speaking loudly and continuously will just strain your throat and vocal cords, aggravating your pain and inflammation.

10. Humidify The Air

Dry air is the kiss of death for a sore throat. So if the climate is extremely dry and arid, just take a steamy bath to soothe your throat for a while. Or switch on a humidifier to add some much-needed moisture to the air you are breathing in.

Just remember: if you are using a humidifier, make sure it is clean before you switch it on. This is because an unused humidifier collects bacteria and microbes very fast, which can aggravate your condition by giving you the flu or an allergy attack.

And if none of these remedies succeed in curing your sore throat in 48 hours, it's best to get yourself to the doctor's clinic for a proper check up.