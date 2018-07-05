Sonali Bendre Cancer: 12 Foods to Prevent Cancer

After Sonali Bendre's news broke about cancer. A new study revealed that how red wine may help prevent cancer. Researchers say it is due to the presence of resveratrol in red wine that may help stop the formation of protein clumps. These are the clumps found in half of all tumours. In this article, you will get to know what foods can help prevent cancer naturally.

Resveratrol in red wine comes from the skin of grapes and red wine contains more of this polyphenol compound than white wine. Because red wine is fermented with grape skins for a longer period of time.

Every year cancer affects millions of people all over the world. Though the origin of this deadly disease is unknown, but various factors like nutrition deficiency, poor diet and indigestion of toxin-heavy foods can contribute to it.

However, many people might say that there's nothing that one can do to stop cancer. But, certain foods can act as preventive measures for cancer.

Read on to know the miracle foods to prevent cancer.

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antioxidants. Leafy green such as kale, spinach, colard greens, romaine lettuce, watercress, etc are rich in antioxidants which are known to combat cancer. These leafy vegetables also are a natural source of glucosinolates, and also contain antibacterial, antiviral properties and inactive carcinogens. These inactive carcinogens help reprogram cancer cells to die off by preventing the formation of tumour and metastasis.

2. Berries

The top berries which are high in antioxidants are blueberries, cherries, raspberries, strawberries, goji berries and blackberries. These berries are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A and gallic acid- it is an agent that increases immunity. The berries are rich in proanthocyanidin antioxidants, which are capable of lowering free radical damage.

3. Broccoli

Do you know broccoli is one of the cancer-fighting foods that can fight prostate, bladder and colon cancer? Broccoli is packed with fibre and contains sulforaphane, a compound that increases the body's protective enzymes and flushes out cancer-causing chemicals.

4. Oranges

Oranges are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, which are required for preventing cancer. Eating any citrus fruits can lower the risk of many health conditions like reducing cholesterol, promoting weight loss and makes your skin look younger.

5. Herbs And Spices

Turmeric contains curcumin which has been shown to decrease tumour size and fight colon and breast cancer. Other herbs and spices such as raw garlic, thyme, cayenne pepper, oregano, basil, ginger and parsley are also known to fight against cancer and they act as great immune system boosters.

6. Ginger

Ginger is another spice that can trick the cancer cells into killing themselves. Including ginger in your diet will block the ovarian cancer cells from growing, limiting its ability to spread. So, now you know why ginger is effective in fighting cancer. It also relives nausea and motion sickness.

7. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, an essential nutrient for detoxifying your body, proper functioning of the immune system, enhances liver health and fights cancer of the skin, eyes and organs.

8. Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that helps prevent lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, oral cancer, liver cancer and oesophageal cancer. Green tea also contains polyphenols that aid in cell replication and also contains anti-cancer properties.

9. Garlic

Garlic has several antibacterial properties that can help prevent cancer by stopping the cancer cells from multiplying. Consumption of garlic will kill the cancer cells of the breast cancer, colon cancer, stomach cancer and oesophageal cancers.

10. Fish

Fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardines, etc are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. It is also rich in vitamins, proteins and selenium, all of these nutrients help in preventing liver cancer. Studies have found a link between omega 3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory effects.

11. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are great for enhancing the immune system and have been used for curing cancer. It can improve immune function, fight tumour growth and help with cell regeneration.

12. Healthy Oils

Replace your refined vegetable oils with flaxseed oil, extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil and cod oil. These oils are known for reducing the risk of breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. It also helps promote better immune function, nourishes your gut and aids in weight management.

