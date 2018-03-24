Rani Mukherjee's Hichki Movie: What Is Tourette Syndrome

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee is soaring high with her new released film 'Hichki. She plays the character of a woman who has Tourette syndrome. So, what is Tourette syndrome?

Tourette syndrome is a condition that affects the nervous system. This causes people to make sudden movements or sounds, which are called tics that they can't control.

For example, someone suffering with Tourette syndrome might blink often or clear their throat every time. Some people may even blurt out words which they don't intend to say.

What Are The Causes Of Tourette Syndrome?

Though the exact cause of Tourette syndrome is not known. But it's a complex neurological disorder that starts in childhood. The syndrome has been linked to different parts of the brain, including an area called the basal ganglia, which helps to control the body's movements.

This syndrome may affect the nerve cells and the chemicals that carry messages to the brain.

Genetic and environmental factors may also cause Tourette syndrome.

How Do You Get Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette syndrome is a genetic condition. It is not contagious and one can't get it if he/she is near a person with Tourette syndrome. It is generally linked to a hereditary problem and it is more common in infants.

Symptoms Of Tourette Syndrome

The most primary symptom of this disorder is tics. It ranges from mild to severe. The mild ones are often unnoticeable. The severe symptoms might significantly interfere with communication, daily functioning and quality of life.

Tics Are Of Two Types:

Simple Tics

These are sudden, brief and repetitive tics that involve a limited number of muscle groups.

Complex Tics

These are kind of distinct, coordinated patterns of movements that involve several muscle groups.

In addition, tics can vary in type, frequency and severity; worsen if you are ill, stressed, anxious or excited; tics can occur during sleep; tics can change over time; tics can also worsen in the early teenage years and improve during the transition into adulthood.

The symptom of Tourette syndrome can also be attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A person may have trouble paying attention, unable to complete tasks and problem in sitting still.

A Tourette syndrome can also cause problems with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, anxiety, and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Tourette Syndrome Treatment

If you notice your child displaying involuntary movements or sounds, take him/her to a neurologist. Medications help to control the symptoms of Tourette syndrome if it's not severe.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Ways To Control Your Diet If You Are Suffering With Obesity