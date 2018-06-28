Migraines: Causes And 5 Best Ways To Reduce Them

If you are someone who has experienced migraines before, then you would definitely call it a "curse", right?

Because, when a migraine headache affects a person, the pain can be so incredibly torturous, that the person often feels like it is the end of the world!

There are a number of ailments which affect humans, but it is said that the worst kind of ailments are the ones which cause unbearable pain!

For example, when a person is suffering from a mild flu, with just fever and cold as symptoms, it can be bad but not unbearable.

However, migraine headaches, joint pain, stomach pain caused by infections, etc., can be worse just because of the intolerable pain!

So, migraines are said to be one of the worst kinds of diseases that can affect humans, especially because the cause and treatment for this condition are not known until now!

It is not clear as to how migraines are caused and there is no specific treatment for this condition; however, the symptoms can be treated.

So, if you want to find out why migraines are caused and 5 ways to treat them, as stated by science, then read more below.

Test That Shows Why Migraines Are Caused

Until now, there were no tests to determine why migraines were caused or how. Now, experts and scientists at NASA have developed a diagnostic test known as the Asyra Bioresonance Test, which identifies the root cause of migraines and also has the ability to reduce the frequency of migraine attacks.

The Asyra test measures the electric wavelength emitted from your skin and identifies the stressors such as hormone problems, stress, nutritional deficiencies, bacterial causes, toxins, etc., which could be the cause for migraines.

The information collected by this test is automatically sent to the computer for analysis and this is how the cause for migraines are determined.

By knowing these causes, migraines can be reduced and prevented too.

5 Ways To Manage Migraine Headaches:

1. Magnesium Supplements

2. Lavender Essential Oil

3. Stretching Exercises

4. Consume Enough Water

5. Avoid Unhealthy Foods

1. Magnesium Supplements

The Asyra test has shown that a number of people suffering from migraine have low magnesium levels in the blood. As we know, minerals are also very important to keep us healthy.

Research studies have shown that ingesting magnesium can help reduce migraine attacks. Consuming magnesium supplements after talking to your doctor or eating foods rich in magnesium, such as leafy greens, fruit, nuts, etc., can also help.

2. Lavender Essential Oil

Yet another natural way to treat and manage migraine headaches is to use essential oils such as lavender to treat migraine. Lavender essential oil is known to numb and reduce migraine pain instantly and naturally.

Research studies have shown that people who inhaled the scent of lavender essential oil were able to attain relief from migraines faster. So, always keep a bottle of lavender essential oil to inhale from, if you have migraine.

3. Stretching Exercises

Stiffness in the neck and back, bad posture, sitting for too long at a desk, typing for hours on the computer, lack of physical activities, etc., all lead to migraine headaches and also other types of headaches.

So, experts suggest that stretching your neck, shoulders and back, once every hour, no matter where you are, will help reduce migraine headaches and even other types of headaches.

4. Consume Enough Water

Dehydration is caused by not consuming enough water in a day. As we know, dehydration can cause a number of health conditions such as fatigue, dryness, blood pressure fluctuations, and even headaches. So, ensure that you drink at least 2 litres of water per day, to keep migraine headaches and other types of headaches at bay.

5. Avoid Unhealthy Foods

Research studies have shown that people who consume unhealthy foods such as processed food, fried food, foods containing GMO, foods high in salt, unhealthy fats and sugars, etc., are more at the risk of developing migraines than people who eat healthy, balanced diets. So, it is important to consciously make an effort to eat healthy, if you want to prevent and even treat migraine headaches, from within.