How To Use Neem Oil To Treat Scabies

Scabies is a skin infestation caused by a mite known as Sarcoptes scabiei, which can be contagious. It is also known as "a seven-year itch." These microscopic mites, if left untreated, can live on your skin for months and months. This parasite reproduces on the surface of the skin and then burrows into the skin and then lay eggs. This, in turn, causes an itchy, red rash on the skin. This condition is highly contagious and can be transferred from one person to another through direct skin contact. It can also be transmitted from objects to the skin and the symptoms appear 2-6 weeks after infestation. But in cases of re-infestation, the symptoms can appear in as short as 24 hours.

Scabies can be transferred from infested bedding and clothing as well.

Intense itching, redness on the skin, rashes etc., is bothersome and these symptoms get worse at night. Continuous scratching of the infected area can cause the skin to sore, but this infestation can be treated effectively. Doctors generally prescribe medications that kill scabies mites and their eggs and also recommends treatment to people who are in frequent contact with someone that's infected with scabies. Scabies infestation occurs commonly on the wrist, elbow, armpits, waist, buttocks, between the fingers. For infants, it's seen mostly in the head, neck, face, hands, and the soles of the feet.

As scary as it may sound, you do not have to worry because today we have a perfect home remedy to treat scabies- neem oil! Let us see the benefits of neem oil and how it's useful in treating scabies. Let's take a look now, shall we?

Why Use Neem Oil To Treat Scabies?

In India neem is used in each and every household, be it the neem leaves, neem oil, neem bark, extract of neem is used mostly to treat mosquito bites and other skin wounds. Neem soaps, shampoos, creams, lotions, and oils are used to treat parasites like scabies, mites, fleas and lice. The all-natural properties of neem help people who want to keep their bodies clean of insecticides. Neem oil doesn't kill scabies directly but it interferes with the breeding and reproduction process of the mites. Neem oil helps to soothe the itch and moisturizes and softens dry skin. Neem oil will only work if it's applied daily on the affected areas.

Now let us check out the benefits of neem oil.

Neem Oil Benefits:

• Neem oil contains octadecanoic acid-3 and 4-tetrahydrofuran diester, compounds that help in killing the scabies mites. These compounds interfere with the metabolism of scabies and cause the death of the parasite.

• Neem oil also contains chloroform extracts, meaning it helps in killing scabies mites.

• The antibacterial properties in neem oil help to kill the bacteria that are responsible for the infection.

• Neem oil is safe when used on the skin and it's an excellent healer and a moisturiser.

• A study investigated the use of neem oil and turmeric on 814 patients in India found that people were cured within 3 to 15 days. Also, there were no signs of a toxic adverse reaction.

So, you can clearly see that neem oil does help in clearing out the parasite. Now, let us see how we can use this amazing oil.

How To Use Neem Oil:

There are various ways to use neem oil, and today we will teach you six ways. Let's check them out.

1. Direct Application:

Requirements:

• Pure neem oil.

• Clean cloth.

Procedure:

• Clean the affected area with normal water.

• Put a few drops of neem oil in a clean cloth and dab the cloth directly to the affected area.

• Let the oil work its way into the skin for half an hour.

• Apply this oil every day until the infestation vanishes.

2. Neem And Coconut Oil:

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of neem oil.

• 1 teaspoon of unrefined coconut oil.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix two oil together and apply it on the affected area.

• Make sure that the oil is completely absorbed by the skin.

• You can leave the oil overnight or you can wash it off after 30 minutes.

• Use this remedy two times every day.

3. Neem Oil Bath:

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of liquid soap.

• 4 tablespoons of neem oil.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix liquid soap and neem oil and then make sure you mix them well.

• Fill the bathtub with lukewarm water and add the mixture.

• Soak yourself in the mixture for at least 30 minutes. This helps to clear the infestation.

• Follow this routine every day.

• For best result, apply a neem-based moisturising lotion after bath.

4. Neem Oil And Turmeric:

Requirements:

• 1 teaspoon of coconut oil.

• 2 tablespoons of neem oil.

• 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder.

• 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

• 7 drops of tea tree essential oil.

Procedure:

• In a bowl mix all the ingredients and make it into a thick paste.

• Apply this paste on the affected areas and let the paste sit on it for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Do this every day.

5. Neem Oil Body Mask:

Requirements:

• 5 basil leaves (powdered and dried)

• 3 tablespoons of organic honey.

• 3 tablespoons of neem oil.

Procedure:

• In a bowl mix all the ingredients and make it into a paste.

• Apply this paste on the affected areas and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water and follow it up with a neem-based lotion.

• Use this every day.

6. Neem Oil And Aloe Vera:

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of neem oil.

• 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

• 2-3 drops of clove oil.

Procedure:

• Mix all the ingredients and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this mixture on the affected areas and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this every day.

There you go, simple 6 home remedies to treat scabies at home. If the itchiness still persists, then do consult your doctor. Till then do take care of yourselves, ladies.