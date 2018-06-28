How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 12 Home Remedies

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a dangerous condition that can damage your heart. High blood pressure is known to affect 1 billion people worldwide. In this article, we will be writing about how to lower blood pressure instantly.

Blood pressure is considered high when it is 140/90 mm Hg or above. It is diagnosed when a person's blood pressure is high over a certain period of time.

The causes of hypertension or high blood pressure are obesity, excessive drinking, high salt intake, genetic factors, lack of aerobic exercise, birth control pills, stress, kidney disease, pain relievers, etc.

Though medications are prescribed for high blood pressure patients, blood pressure can be made stable by adopting some natural home remedies.

Let's have a look at the home remedies for treating high blood pressure.

1. Lemons

Lemons keep your blood vessels soft and flexible and by removing any rigidity, high blood pressure will be lowered. In addition, you can help reduce the chances of heart failure by consuming lemon juice regularly. Also, the presence of vitamin C in lemons helps to neutralize the harmful effects of free radicals.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a cup of warm water.

Don't add sugar or salt.

2. Coconut Water

High blood pressure patients must keep their bodies well hydrated. Drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water is essential, especially coconut water because it is beneficial for lowering blood pressure. A study published in the West Indian Medical Journal found that coconut water has potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C which can help decrease systolic blood pressure.

3. Banana

Bananas can be eaten regularly by high blood pressure patients as they are a rich source of potassium, which lessens the effect of sodium. So, if you are suffering from high blood pressure, eat one or two bananas daily. Along with bananas, you can also have orange juice, raisins, currants, spinach, apricots, etc.

4. Garlic

Studies have shown that garlic has lowering blood pressure effects. It is because garlic helps relax blood vessels by stimulating the production of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide.

Eat 1 or 3 crushed garlic cloves daily or you can mix 5 or 6 drops of garlic juice in four teaspoons of water and have it daily.

5. Celery

Celery contains high levels of the phytochemical named 3-N-butylphthalidewhich that helps to control high blood pressure. This phytochemical helps relax the muscles in and around the arterial walls by making more space and allowing the blood to flow in without any obstruction.

6. Onion Juice

Onions are another natural home remedy to lower your blood pressure. it contains an antioxidant flavonol called quercetin.

Eat one raw onion daily or you can mix 1/2 teaspoon each of onion juice and honey and have it twice a day for one to two weeks.

7. Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper will benefit you if you are suffering from mild hypertension. It aids in smoothening the blood flow by preventing platelets from clumping together and accumulating in the blood.

Add cayenne pepper in your salad or in your cooking to reap maximum benefits.

8. Fenugreek Seeds

Do you know fenugreek seeds are another remedy for lowering high blood pressure? It is due to their presence of high potassium and dietary fibre content.

Boil one to two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in water and boil it.

Strain the water and blend in the blender.

Consume this paste once in the morning on an empty stomach and once in the evening.

Other Natural Remedies You Can Try

1. Walk And Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly will make your heart stronger and more efficient in pumping blood which reduces the pressure in the arteries. To improve your heart health you should do moderate exercise for 150 minutes or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise.

2. Reduce The Intake Of Sodium

Studies have linked salt to high blood pressure and it can even cause stroke. So, if you have high blood pressure, cut back on sodium intake and stop eating processed foods as they are full of sodium. For seasoning foods, use herbs and spices instead of salt.

3. Eat More Potassium-rich Foods

Potassium is an essential mineral that eases the pressure on your blood vessels. Incorporate foods in your diet which contain potassium such as bananas, oranges, melons, apricots, milk, yogurt, leafy greens, tomatoes, tuna, salmon, beans, nuts, seeds, and sweet potatoes.

4. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate can lower your blood pressure levels. They are rich in flavonoids, plant compounds that cause blood vessels to dilate. This helps in lowering your blood pressure. Have dark chocolate and cocoa powder when the pressure rises.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Condiments That Can Be Used As Salad Dressing