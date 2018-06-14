What is an armpit lump? It is a swelling that occurs under your armpit that almost feels like a bump. Most of these lumps are caused due to swollen lymph nodes. In this article, we will discuss how to get rid of underarm lump.

A swollen lymph node under your arm is a signal that your body is fighting an infection. In some cases, it indicates cancer, but not all the lumps are cancerous.

What are the causes of underarm lump pain? The most common cause is swollen lymph nodes; these lymph nodes are part of the lymph system that moves the lymph in and out of the bloodstream from the body tissues.

These nodes then filter the lymph fluid and can swell up due to a bacterial, fungal, or viral infection in the arm or breast, AIDS, and cancer.

Armpit lumps can also occur due to allergic reactions, cysts, and benign fat tissue growths.

Read on to know how to get rid of underarm lump.

1. Massage Your Armpit

Gently massaging your armpit will improve the blood circulation in the underarms and reduce the swelling. You just need a few drops of olive oil or coconut oil to cure the lump.

Take the oil of your choice and pour two drops on your fingertips.

Massage the armpit with your fingertips in circular motions.

Massage for a few minutes and do this twice a day.

2. Warm Water Treatment

Warm water is an age-old home remedy for treating any kind of pain and bruises. Just applying the heat to the swollen area will reduce the pain and swelling of the lump will be gone.

Soak a towel into a bowl of hot water and wring it.

Place this on the affected armpit for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is one of the most crucial vitamins for the human skin. Vitamin E contains anti-inflammatory properties that will aid in reducing the swelling of the lump. Milk, fruits, and vegetables all contain significant amounts of vitamin E.

Include more sunflower seeds, almonds, wheat germ oil, and sunflower oil into your diet.

Or you can take a vitamin E capsule.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is an excellent source of vitamin C and possesses many anti-inflammatory properties. The juice of the lemon will reduce the painful lump swelling and heal it.

Mix equal parts of lemon juice and water and dip a towel or a cotton ball into it.

Apply it on the lump and let it dry.

5. Onion

Onion is another home remedy for treating armpit lumps. Onion has antimicrobial and antiseptic agents, and the juice of it works wonders for treating the infection that is causing this lump.

Extract the juice of an onion and drink it.

You could also add it to your vegetables while cooking food.

6. Nutmeg

Nutmeg belongs to the nut family and possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that will help in reducing the pain. Nutmeg also aids the body to fight any infection and swelling caused due to bacterial infection.

Add 1 teaspoon of honey and ½ teaspoon of nutmeg powder in a glass of warm water and mix well.

Drink the warm water instantly.

Repeat this once a day.

7. Watermelon

Watermelon contains ample antioxidants that help detoxify the blood and eliminate the lump from the armpits. Watermelon also lowers the swelling in the affected area by cleansing your body of all the harmful toxins.

Have a glass of chilled watermelon juice daily every morning.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric is widely used in Indian cooking. It enhances the colour and flavour of the dish; turmeric is also known for its antiseptic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help ease the painful lumps and reduce swelling.

Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a cup of hot milk.

Drink this mixture every day.

9. Garlic

Garlic also contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. The infection that is causing the lymph nodes to swell up will be got rid of with the help of garlic. Garlic is also a great detoxification agent.

Crush 2 to 3 garlic cloves and have it with water in the morning.

10. Vitamin A

Vitamin A plays a direct role in the proper functioning of the immune system. Vitamin A helps in the lymphocyte function and when your body doesn't get sufficient amounts of vitamin A, the immune system is at a risk, thus raising the chances of infection.

Incorporate carrots and papayas into your daily diet.

Have it as a mid-day snack to fasten up the healing process.

