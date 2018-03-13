How To Get Rid Of A Pad Rash Fast: 10 Home Remedies

As the periods arrive in a woman's life, she starts taking necessary measures to help her hormones run smoothly. But, periods often become painful, inconvenient and messy, as a lot happens in your body during these few days.

Period pads come to the rescue for managing a woman's monthly menstrual flow. While the pads serve a useful purpose, some women tend to develop a rash in their vaginal area when using them. This can be due to the fragrances, synthetic materials and chemicals present in the pads that can irritate the sensitive area and the inner thigh area.

Pad rash is caused because of dampness and grazing of the thighs. Changing the pads regularly will work, but you can also try some home remedies to get relief from a pad rash.

Read on to know more on how to get rid of a pad rash fast.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is considered to be very good for the skin and using it during your periods on the rashes will help soothe the area.

Take a little amount of apple cider vinegar and dip a cotton ball in it.

Apply it all over the rashes and let it dry.

Use it thrice a day.

2. Ice Ice will reduce the pain and inflammation in the inner thigh areas. The ice will soothe the area and numb it, giving you a pleasing sensation. Take a few ice cubes and wrap them in a clean cloth.

Apply it on the affected areas. 3. Tea Tree oil Tea tree oil is high in antioxidants and is well known for its powerful antiseptic properties. The oil has the ability to treat wounds as well. Take a shower first, and then soak a cotton ball in tea tree oil.

Apply it on the affected area. 4. Neem Leaves Neem leaves contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which can provide relief from pad rash. Add 20 neem leaves in a bowl of boiling water.

Allow it to steep and let it cool.

Wash the affected area with neem water. 5. Coconut Oil Coconut oil contains antibacterial properties, antioxidants and antimicrobial properties. This can help treat a pad rash and it will aid in moisturising the skin. Clean the area with cold water first.

Apply coconut oil on the affected area with the help of a cotton ball.

Leave it overnight. 6. Yogurt Yogurt has a soothing effect on the skin caused by a pad rash. It has antibacterial properties that can help to get rid of a pad rash. Take a shower.

Soak a cotton ball in yogurt.

Apply it on the affected area.

Let it dry and repeat this thrice a day. 7. Olive Oil Olive oil is anti-inflammatory in nature, which helps to soothe the skin and reduces redness and swelling. Take a shower.

Soak a cotton ball in olive oil.

Apply it on the affected area.

Repeat this until it is cured. 8. Coriander Leaves Coriander leaves are used in cooking, but it is also useful in curing a pad rash. It prevents the itchy feeling on the affected area. Wash the coriander leaves.

Crush them and make it into a paste.

Smear it on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. 9. Aloe Vera Aloe vera helps to soothe your pad rash and prevents from itching due to its cooling properties. Take aloe vera leaves and extract the gel from inside the leaves.

Apply the gel on the affected area. 10. Peppermint Tea Peppermint tea has a cooling effect that will relieve you from the itchiness and redness due to a pad rash. Put peppermint tea bags in a cup of water.

Let it steep.

Use the water to wash the area.

Then wipe it off with a towel.

