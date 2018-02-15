How to Cure Erectile Dysfunction (Naturally) - 9 Useful Tips

1. Be Open

First of all, it is very important to regard erectile dysfunction as a serious health condition and make an effort to go to a doctor and talk openly about it. Many a times, men may feel embarrassed or humiliated to discuss this issue with their doctors or therapists, as this issue is something which can affect their confidence negatively. However, keeping this problem to yourself and not getting the right kind of help can only make the condition worse and could even start affected your relationship with your partner.

2. Get A Health Check-Up

Erectile dysfunction is a condition which can be triggered by a number of other ailments such as high or low blood pressure, heart problems, nervous disorders, depression, stress, anxiety, diabetes, etc. So, it is very important to get a complete health check-up done, to help determine the root cause of erectile dysfunction, so that it can be treated more efficiently.

3. Quit Smoking

As we may already know, smoking is one of the main causes for a number of diseases in humans, both minor and major. Erectile dysfunction is also one such disease which could be a side-effect of smoking, as smoking can clog your arteries and reduce the flow of blood to the genitals. So, quitting this vice once and for all can help treat erectile dysfunction, naturally.

4. Consume A Healthy Diet

When we think of the terms "healthy, balanced diet", we usually associate it with conditions like obesity or heart problems and never sexual health issues, right? However, even to have a healthy sex life, a healthy diet is very much essential. Adding foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids to your diet can help treat erectile dysfunction, naturally.

5. Avoid Consuming Alcohol Before Sex

It may be a fact that alcohol is a beverage which can work as an aphrodisiac, that can help lower inhibitions and make sex between two people all the more fun. However, if you are suffering from erectile dysfunction, then, consuming alcohol before sex can mess up your blood pressure and make the condition worse. In fact, regular alcohol consumption must be cut down, if you are suffering from this condition.

6. Manage Stress

Stress is one of the main causes of conditions like erectile dysfunction, so, if you are someone who gets stressed out quickly and often, then, do take measures to address this issue and make an effort to reduce stress. Meditation, exercising, psychotherapy, etc., can help you deal with stress and in turn help treat erectile dysfunction.

7. Get Testosterone Levels Checked

Testosterone is the male hormone which is responsible for the development of secondary sexual characters in men, when they are in their early teens and is also responsible for sexual activity and reproduction, later on. If the testosterone level is low in the blood, it could cause erectile dysfunction. So, get this checked and get treated accordingly.

8. Try Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an alternate therapy to treat, prevent and also cure a number of disease, both physiological and mental. Acupuncture is a technique which involves inserting needles at certain points of the body, which can help treat ailments. This form of therapy has known to help people with erectile dysfunction overcome their problem, naturally.

9. Seek Psychotherapy

Erectile dysfunction can also be caused by mental conditions like stress, depression and anxiety or even certain repressed sexual emotions. So, psychotherapy and counselling can help reduce this problem to a significant extent. You can also try couple's counselling, so that your partner is able to deal with this problem well too!