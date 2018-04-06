5 Easy Home Remedies For Gout

Gout was once called the "disease of kings" because for most of history only the royal and the wealthy could afford to eat rich foods, like meat and alcohol.

But that is not the case anymore.

Now, even the poor can afford to eat meat and drink alcohol, albeit of poorer quality. Maybe that's why the gout statistics around the world is rising steadily.

So, if you are suffering from this painful condition, here are 5 home remedies for gout you can adopt into your daily life right now.

1. Eat Cherries

Gout is a painful condition caused by uric acid crystal deposition in the joints of your body, especially your big toe, ankles, knees, elbows, wrists, and fingers. And since anthocyanins in cherries are good at reducing the uric acid crystal level in your blood, eating a lot of cherries is a great way to alleviate the pain and inflammation associated with gout.

In fact, a study published in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology showed that patients who consumed cherries were 35% less likely to feel the symptoms of gout compared to those patients who did not eat cherries.

2. Drink More Water

Your kidneys are responsible for removing uric acid from your blood into your pee. But when you drink too little water, they are unable to function efficiently, which leads to build-up of uric acid crystal level in the blood over time.

So, drink more water, as that will help flush out this toxin from your system. In fact, according to researchers at the UCLA Health, women suffering from gout should drink at least 2.6 L of water every day, while men should aim for 3.5 L.

3. Have More Low-fat Dairy Products

Just like some foods increase uric acid level in your body, others are known to reduce the level of this toxic waste product. And low-fat dairy falls in the latter category.

In fact, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that those who drink low-fat milk or yoghurt at least twice a week have 48% reduced uric acid level in their blood compared to those who don't.

4. Increase Vitamin C In Your Diet

Researchers at the John Hopkins University found that taking 500 mg of vitamin C supplements daily for 2 months significantly reduced the body's uric acid level. And since vitamin C is exceptionally good for your body's overall health and does not pose any risk, you might as well try this remedy.

5. Have Probiotics

Probiotics seed beneficial bacteria in your gut that prevent the colonization of pathogenic species in your gut. And according to a study, consuming probiotics with the Lactobacilli species plantarum, brevis, and rhamnosus can lower your blood's uric acid level.

Just remember: too much probiotics can be dangerous for the body. So consume them judiciously.