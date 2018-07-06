Here Are 5 Dangerous Symptoms Of Anal Cancer To Beware Of!

When we take a moment and think of the worst possible things that can happen to humans, along with accidents, deaths, etc., 'cancer' is also a word that crosses out mind, right?

Well, it is natural for people to think that way because, although cancer has been affecting people since time immemorial, its intensity and the damage it does has not reduced even today!

Modern medicinal technologies have advanced to a vast extent, even then, a definitive cure for cancer has not been found, as the nature of this disease is extremely damaging and complicated.

In many cases, the symptoms of cancer only start to appear during its final stages, when nothing much can be done to save the person's life.

And in other cases, even if the doctors manage to treat the cancer, it may relapse in a few months or years!

As we know, cancer is a condition in which there is an abnormal multiplication of cells in the body, which form tumours and eventually destroys tissues and organs.

Some of the most common types of cancers are breast cancer, brain tumour, prostate cancer, lung cancer, etc.

And then there are certain rarer forms of cancers such as 'anal cancer'. Learn all about it, below.

What Is Anal Cancer?

The anus is the part of our body which is the opening of the intestines at the lower end of the body, inside the buttocks. The main function of the anus is to throw out the undigested waste from the body, in the form of stools.

The anal canal is about 1-1.5 inches long and the cancer that affects this small region is known as anal cancer. There are cells known as the mucosa in the inner lining of the anus and this is where anal cancer mostly begins.

Research studies have shown that anal cancer has been on the rise in the past decade and it usually affects people over the age of 60.

The relapse rate for anal cancer is rather high, according to the experts.

Here are some of the symptoms of anal cancer to know about:

1. Rectal Itching

2. Rectal Bleeding

3. Lump In The Anus

4. Abnormal Discharge

5. Narrowing Of Stools

1. Rectal Itching

If you are experiencing abnormal itching around the rectal opening and the anal area on a daily basis, even though you make an effort to keep the area clean and even though there is no presence of infection, then it could be a sign of anal cancer due to the abnormal multiplication of cells causing inflammation in that area.

2. Rectal Bleeding

Many a times, people notice traces of blood in their stools and it could mean a number of things ranging from constipation to stomach infection. However, bleeding in the walls of the rectum and anus, along with blunt, persistent pain could be a symptom of anal cancer which must never be ignored and immediate medical help must be sought. Keep an eye out for traces of blood in the stools, once in a while.

3. Lump In The Anus

Just like how we have to check for lumps and tumours in the breast, every once in a while, manually or by visiting a doctor, we must also check for lumps in other areas of the body like the anus, as these lumps could be a symptom of cancer. Lumps and abnormal mass at the opening of the anus, whether it is painful or not, could be a sign of anal cancer.

4. Abnormal Discharge

Normally, in a healthy person there is rarely any form of discharge which comes out of the anal area, unless it is sweat or traces of stool or urine accumulated in the genital region. So, if you notice abnormal discharge coming out of your rectal or anal area, often, then, it could be yet another sign of anal cancer, that one must not ignore.

5. Narrowing Of Stools

If you notice that your stools have become narrow and thinner in shape and texture, and you feel like your stomach has not been emptied completely, after passing stools, it could be yet another symptom of anal cancer. The tumours at the anal cavity make lesser space for the stools to pass out completely, thus making them thinner.