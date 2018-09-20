Alzheimer's Day 2018: Symptoms Of The Disease & Tips To Delay It

September 2018 marks the 7th World Alzheimer's Month and 21 September will be celebrated as the World Alzheimer's Day. The main aim of celebrating this day is to break the taboo on Alzheimer's disease (AD) and spread awareness about it.

This disease is the most common type of dementia. A person suffering from this condition tends to lose his cognitive ability. This condition is incurable and grows worse with time.

Our nervous system is made up of neurons or nerve cells. These cells play a crucial role in transmitting information through our body to the different organs in electrical and chemical forms. When suffering from Alzheimer's, the functioning of the nerve cells eventually comes to a halt affecting the memory of the person.

ALSO READ: 7 Ways In Which Heartbreaks Affect Your Health

Alzheimer's disease generally develops slowly, and it has been found that the first stage of the disease might start years before the symptoms appear. Just how these signs of Alzheimer's disease develop varies from person to person.

Signs And Symptoms Of Alzheimer's Disease

The signs of Alzheimer's disease generally appear in the 60s. Early signs of Alzheimer's disease include difficulties with memory, most often of latest events. These signs can also be an ordinary part of the ageing process.

Alzheimer: Foods to cut risk | अल्जाइमर से बचने के लिए खाएं ये 7 फूड | Boldsky

A few of the most frequently observed signs of the illness include a progressive inability to recall facts and events and, later, to identify family and friends. They develop memory issues which are serious enough to affect daily functioning. An individual with Alzheimer's disease might not even recognize members of the family or close friends.

Some symptoms of this condition include:

If a person becomes very forgetful that he frequently gets lost on a known route, forgets about events, appointments, etc., often misplaces one's belongings, and keeps repeating the same talks or questions a number of times.

The symptoms also include troubles with reading and writing, losing items, bad judgement, social withdrawal, trouble talking and communicating and changes in emotions. Symptoms become severe as the disease advances, leading to impairment and making it hard and finally impossible for an individual with Alzheimer's disease to properly care for themselves.

ALSO READ: What Is Mental Health? 10 Myths About It You Should Know

Tips To Prevent Alzheimer's Disease

The exact cause of AD is not known. While genetic factors have been implicated, it is possible that inflammation in the brain, blood vessel/blood flow related abnormalities, diet and lifestyle may also increase the risk of occurrence of AD.

While AD cannot be prevented, adopting a healthy lifestyle from a young age can help in delaying the onset and severity of the condition.

Dr Pradeep Mahajan, regenerative medicine researcher at StemRx told Boldsky exclusively in an interview about how we can delay Alzheimer's disease.

Here are the tips he gave us.