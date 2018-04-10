Adding These Foods In Your Diet May Help Fight Erectile Dysfunction

Finding out that you are impotent can be one of the major setbacks in your life. With the stressful and hectic schedules of today's daily life, erectile dysfunction is one of the disorders that has become extremely common amongst the youth of today.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

It is the incapability to keep an erection firm during a sexual intercourse. It is otherwise referred to as impotence. If you are experiencing erectile dysfunction frequently, then it could be a result of something more serious and much more than just a stressful day.

Symptoms Of Erectile Dysfunction:

If you find any of the following symptoms last more than two months, then you are surely in the need to consult your doctor.

• Unable to maintain erection during sexual intercourse

• Lack of interest in sex

• Inability to attain an erection

When you consult your doctor, he will be able to reach a conclusion after conducting a few tests. A thorough physical examination is essential to identify and treat this disorder.

Changes in lifestyle and diet can help you treat and cure erectile dysfunction

Apart from the treatments suggested by your doctor, you can also bring about a lot of improvement by modifying your lifestyle and diet suitably. Maintaining a healthy weight along with regular exercising is essential.

Restrain from the consumption of alcohol and smoking. Try to keep your stress levels low. Apart from these, a well-balanced, nutritious diet is also important. Read on to know which of the foods can help you fight erectile dysfunction.

Foods That Can Help Fight Erectile Dysfunction:

In spite of shortage in research data, certain foods are able to help in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. There is no harm in including them in your diet in case you face this disorder. Apart from using pills and pumps to cure erectile dysfunction, consider including the following foods in your daily diet.

• Watermelon: Sometimes referred to as natural Viagra, watermelon contains citruline, an amino acid that is known to relax and dilate the blood vessels similar to what an erectile dysfunction treatment pill would attempt to do. Studies have also shown that this summer fruit can uplift your sexual drive as well. Watermelon is loaded with lycopene that is considered to be an antioxidant which is extremely good for the heart, skin and prostate.

• Oysters: Boosting your testosterone levels can improve your sex drive and oysters are the best in doing this. These shellfish also contain zinc, which is an extremely important nutrient for your body. However, with oysters, you need to be careful where you buy them from. Ensure that they are fresh and also cook them well, to keep stomach infections away.

• Coffee: One of the most energising drinks, especially when it is the first thing in the morning or after a tiring, hectic day at work, coffee can do much more than boosting your energy levels. It is also a go-to drink to boost your sex life. According to a study, men who are likely to consume at least two to three cups of coffee per day are less likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction. This is so because caffeine is known to boost the flow of blood in the body.

• Dark Chocolate: Considered extremely well for your heart, dark chocolates help with the functionality of other organs too. Indulging in some delicious dark chocolate delicacies can help lower blood pressure and increase blood flow. This is so because these are rich in flavanols. Dark chocolate enables your body to produce more of nitric oxide, which helps with erections and is one of the prime content in most of the erectile dysfunction medications.

• Nuts: Arginine is an amino acid that our body uses to produce nitric oxide and walnuts have loads of it. Consider adding a handful of nuts in your daily diet. Nuts are good sources of folic acid, fiber and vitamin E as well.

• Garlic: Formation of plaque on the walls of the arteries can reduce or completely cut off blood flow, which can be a major hindrance to your sex life. Garlic ensures that your arteries stay clear and healthy.

• Juice: Nutrients found in grape juices are known to increase the amount of nitric oxide that your body produces. Pomegranate juices are said to have the same effect.

• Leafy Greens: Known to boost the levels of nitric oxide in the body, leafy greens are also nutritional powerhouses.

• Peppers: Adding chilli peppers to your diet can surely boost up your love life. These are known to relax the arteries and thus improve the blood flow to the various organs in the body, including the penis.

• Fish: Fatty fishes contain omega-3 fatty acids which boost the nitric oxide content in the body. They are also known to lower blood pressure.

• Olive oil: Testosterone levels in the body can be enhanced with the intake of olive oil. Not just this, it also contains monounsaturated fat that allows your body to get rid of bad cholesterol.