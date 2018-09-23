How To Treat Cluster Headaches Without Painkillers

Cluster headache is a type of headache wherein one experiences several painful headaches in a pattern. These headaches cause intense pain and affect one side of the head or behind the eye. In this article, we will write about treating cluster headaches without medications.

Usually men between the age of 20 to 50 are more likely to experience cluster headaches, however, anyone can get it. The common risk factors for this condition are smoking, drinking alcohol and stress.

What Is The Main Cause Of Cluster Headaches?

Though the exact reason is unknown, the patterns of cluster headaches suggest that the hypothalamus of the brain is activated or stimulated during the cluster attack. Several imaging studies have also given evidence for the same.

Cluster headaches are characterized by a burning, stabbing pain and the symptoms include eyelid dropping, excessive tears, pupil constriction, bloodshot eyes, facial swelling, and nasal congestion.

Cluster headaches aren't dangerous but, they can be treated at home with some home remedies. Check them out!

1. Capsaicin nasal spray

2. Magnesium-rich foods

3. Melatonin

4. Ginger Tea

5. Vitamin B2

6. Deep breathing exercises

7. Essential oils

8. Kudzu extract