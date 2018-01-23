How to heal burnt tongue and palate | जल गयी है जीभ,तो ऐसे करें ठीक | Boldsky

The steaming cup of coffee or tea can sometimes be too hot for the tongue if it is very warm. Having any food which is too hot can cause blisters or sores on the tongue that may take a couple of days to heal.

Tongue blisters can occur due to an injury like suddenly biting the tongue with your teeth, grinding your teeth and scalding your tongue accidentally. Almost everyone at some point of their lives have suffered from tongue blisters.

Other causes for tongue blisters are food allergies, viral infections, mouth ulcers, burning tongue syndrome and certain medical conditions like diabetes, anaemia and oral cancer.

The pain and inflammation on the tongue can be irritating, as it becomes difficult to chew foods and your taste buds disappear for a week. However, you can try these easy, natural remedies to help alleviate the pain and hasten the healing process.

Have a look at the 13 home remedies to get rid of tongue blisters.

1. Salt

Salt is a good home remedy for treating tongue blisters, as it will reduce inflammation and pain. It can even kill bacteria and prevent infection.

Mix a teaspoon of salt in a cup of lukewarm water.

Swish your mouth with the mixture for 30 seconds and then spit it out.

Repeat this process 5 times daily, until the blisters are healed.

2. Baking Soda Baking soda is very effective in treating tongue blisters due to it's anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the pain and inflammation. Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a cup of lukewarm water.

Swish the solution in your mouth for a few minutes and then spit it out. 3. Hydrogen Peroxide Hydrogen peroxide can aid in treating tongue blisters. It consists of strong antibacterial and disinfectant properties that help kill the bacteria as well as reduce the risk of infections. Mix equal amounts of hydrogen peroxide in warm water.

Apply this on the blisters with a cotton swab.

Leave it for 2 minutes and then rinse your mouth with lukewarm water. 4. Turmeric Turmeric consists of antiseptic properties that can help relieve the pain and inflammation caused by tongue blisters. Mix ½ a teaspoon of turmeric powder with 1 tablespoon of honey and apply this paste on the blisters.

Leave it for 3 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water. 5. Ice Ice will soothe the tongue and provide you an immediate relief. It will reduce swelling and inflammation on the tongue. Hold ice cubes directly on the blisters or rub it softly on the tongue until these blisters become numb. 6. Aloe Vera Aloe vera is another useful home remedy to cure tongue blisters due to its natural healing and antibacterial properties. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel.

Apply this gel on the tongue and leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse your mouth with lukewarm water.

Repeat this method for 4 days. 7. Basil Basil is a powerful herb, which can be used to treat tongue blisters. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can reduce pain and inflammation. Wash four basil leaves and then chew them.

Sip a little amount of water afterwards and do this twice a day. 8. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil contains antiseptic and antibacterial properties that make it a very effective treatment for tongue blisters. Add a few drops of tea tree oil in a cup of water and use this mixture as a mouthwash.

Do this twice daily. 9. Coriander Seeds Coriander seeds have strong anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can heal tongue blisters faster. Boil a teaspoon of coriander seeds in a cup of water.

Strain the solution and rinse your mouth with it.

Do this 4 times daily. 10. Vitamin B Foods Sometimes, tongue blisters can occur due to a deficiency in vitamin B. So, it is essential to consume vitamin B-rich foods. Eat foods like whole grains, eggs, salmon, oats, bran, avocados, bananas and other dairy products. RELATED: Top 12 Vitamin B2 Rich Foods And Their Health Benefits 11. Milk Milk contains bioactive compounds that are beneficial for oral health. Milk also possesses anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that can heal tongue blisters quickly. Drink a glass of milk twice a day. 12. Honey Honey contains anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antibacterial properties that are extremely beneficial in treating tongue blisters. Dip a cotton swab in some honey and apply it on the blisters.

Leave it for 5 minutes and rinse your mouth. 13. Ginger And Garlic Ginger and garlic contain powerful anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can heal painful tongue blisters. Chew garlic cloves and ginger multiple times in a day.





Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, don't hesitate to share it.

ALSO READ: 11 Health Benefits Of Coconut Vinegar You Probably Didn't Know