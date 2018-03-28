11 Natural Home Remedies For Piles

Piles, also called haemorrhoids, are swellings that occur inside and around the anus. Though piles are not considered a serious problem and generally they disappear on their own, they can be painful.

However, sometimes, surgical procedures are required to remove piles. Piles can affect people at some point in their lives between ages 45 and 65. In this article, we will be discussing about the natural home remedies to treat piles.

Piles is a common problem that happens when the veins in the anus and rectum become swollen and inflamed. It can be caused by family history, heavy lifting, constipation, food allergies, a low-fibre diet, obesity, pregnancy, lack of physical activity, and prolonged sitting or standing.

Genetic factors are also associated with piles and it is believed that as one grows older, the risk of developing piles increases.

The most common symptoms of piles are blood clots around the anus, bleeding during the bowel movements, irritation near the anal region, etc.

So, have a look at the home remedies for piles.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties. This can help reduce the irritation of haemorrhoids.

Apply a little bit of aloe vera gel to your anus.

Slowly massage the area.

This will provide a relief from the pain and soothe the burning sensation.

2. Lemon Juice Lemon juice has various nutrients that can provide you relief from piles by strengthening the capillaries and blood vessel walls. Squeeze half a lemon juice into a cup of hot water and drink it.

Drink this every three hours once. 3. Olive Oil Olive oil contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is also a simple remedy that will help increase the elasticity of the blood vessels, which in turn will help reduce inflammation. Have one teaspoon of olive oil daily. 4. Almond Oil Almond oil has deep tissue absorption properties and it is a good remedy to treat piles. Soak a cotton ball in almond oil and apply it on the affected area.

Do this several times in a day. 5. Whole Grains Whole grains contain high amounts of fibre, which is effective in relieving haemorrhoid symptoms and bleeding. Eat fibre-rich foods like oats, barley, maize, brown rice, millet, quinoa and buckwheat. 6. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar has astringent properties which help to shrink the swollen blood vessels and provide relief from swelling and irritation. Add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water.

Drink it twice daily. 7. Castor Oil Castor oil has antioxidant rich, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can decrease the size of the piles and reduce pain. Have 3 ml of castor oil added to milk every night. 8. Triphala Powder Triphala powder must be taken regularly to prevent piles from developing. Add 4 grams of triphala powder to a cup of hot water.

Drink it every night before going to bed. 9. Black Tea Bags Tea contains tannic acid, a natural astringent that will help reduce swelling and pain associated with haemorrhoids. Soak a black tea bag in hot water.

Remove it from the water and allow it to cool.

Apply the warm, wet tea bag to the swollen veins for 10 minutes.

Do this twice or thrice in a day. 10. Water When suffering from either internal or external haemorrhoids, drink plenty of water. Try to drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.

Increasing your water intake will help cleanse your internal system and hydrate your entire body. It also facilitates bowel movements and keeps the stools soft. 11. Epsom Salt Warm baths with Epsom salt can help soothe the irritation from haemorrhoids. Because Epsom salt contains magnesium sulphate that can provide further relief by reducing pain. Take a warm bath for 20 minutes after every bowel movement, it will be the most effective.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Tips For Overcoming Social Anxiety