10 Simple Home Remedies To Eliminate Stress

Nowadays, with too much of work pressure and other added responsibilities, our physical and mental health tends to be affected because of stress.

Most people experience stress when they encounter a threatening situation, the body instinctively reacts by unleashing too many hormones. This increases your heartbeat, blood pressure and raises energy levels.

Not only work, but financial problems and relationship problems can also cause stress. Traumatic life events can also cause stress too.

Some of the emotional and physical symptoms of stress are headaches, muscle tension, chest pain, upset stomach, frequent urination, loss of sexual desire, dry mouth, frequent colds, difficulty in sleeping, etc.

To avoid stress, you can try out these simple home remedies.

1. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile herb is very useful for reducing stress. It has calming and soothing properties that have a sedative effect on the central nervous system.

Add 2 teaspoons of dried chamomile to a cup of hot water.

Steep for 10 minutes.

Add raw honey for taste.

Drink chamomile tea twice a day.

2. Epsom Salt Epsom salt is another effective remedy to help you calm down when you are under stress. It is high in magnesium sulphate that enhances your mood instantly. Add a cup of Epsom salt in your bath water.

Soak yourself in this water for 20 minutes.

Do this 2 or 3 times a week. 3. Massage Getting a good body massage works as a stress reliever. Massage helps open the blocked energy channels to reduce stress and improves overall health. Use either olive oil or coconut oil.

Massage it on your forehead, neck, shoulders, back and bottom of your feet.

Do this daily to reduce stress. 4. Holy Basil Holy basil, also known as tulsi leaves, is another plant that works as a natural anti-stress agent. The phytochemicals present in tulsi leaves help ward away stress. Chew 10 to 12 fresh tulsi leaves daily. 5. Ashwagandha Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng, is a beneficial herb for treating stress. It can help combat stress and anxiety. Add 1 gram of dried ashwagandha powder to a cup of boiled milk.

Drink this mixture thrice a day. 6. Green Tea A cup of green tea is a concoction of several polyphenols. It is also rich in catechins that reduces stress, it encourages relaxation and improves focal and mental alertness. Add 2 teaspoons of green tea leaves to a cup of boiling water.

Steep for 5 minutes.

Strain and add some honey to it.

Drink it thrice a day. 7. Vitamin B Vitamin B can improve your mood and relieve stress. The eight B vitamins are B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9 and B12 that ensure proper functioning of the nervous system. Eat foods rich in vitamin B like beans, peas, peanuts, spinach, kale, whole grains, avocados, potatoes, eggs and dairy products. 8. Calcium And Magnesium Calcium and magnesium are excellent minerals for lowering stress levels, as they help relax the muscles and relieve headaches. Eat calcium and magnesium-rich foods like organic yogurt, salmon, leafy green vegetables, broccoli, avocados and nuts. 9. Yoga Yoga is another effective remedy for reducing stress. Doing yoga every day will reduce the stress hormones and improve your mood. Yoga poses like the eagle pose, thunderbolt pose, child's pose, etc., are some of the poses you could try. 10. Slow And Deep Breathing Slow and deep breathing exercise can help reduce stress. Doing this will calm the brain and relax the muscles. Close your eyes and take a deep breath to the count of five.

Hold your breath for 5 counts and exhale.

Repeat this 5 times.

