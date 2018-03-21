10 Natural Home Remedies For Fever

When your body temperature is risen above 98.6 degree F, then you know it's a fever. The medical term for fever is pyrexia, and fever is a sign of another oncoming condition or illness.

A fever generally can occur when your body is fighting an infection, such as cold and flu. According to the National Institutes of Health, a child has a fever when his body temperature increases to 99.5 degrees and above.

And for an adult, the body temperature exceeds from 99 to 99.5 degrees. The causes of fever could be due to many reasons. If the body is attacked by germs such as virus or other toxins, then you get a fever. Extreme sun or heat exhaustion can also cause a fever.

The symptoms of fever include joint pain, nausea, sore throat, lethargy, dizziness, weakness, headache, dehydration, sweating and irritability.

So, to get rid of fever, you can try some natural home remedies for the same.

Have a look at the natural home remedies for fever.

1. Basil

Basil is an effective herb for curing fever. It has healing properties that can reduce fever quickly.

Boil 20 basil leaves and add 1 teaspoon of crushed ginger in a cup of water.

Add a little honey to it.

Drink this solution two to three times in a day.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is an effective remedy for a fever. It helps to reduce the fever quickly because the acid present in it draws out the heat from the skin. Add ½ a cup of apple cider vinegar to lukewarm water.

Soak in this water for 10 minutes.

In 20 minutes, you will notice the improvements. 3. Raisins Raisins are also an effective home remedy for treating fever. They are loaded with phenolic phytonutrients which have antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Soak 25 raisins in ½ a cup of water for 1 hour.

Crush the soaked raisins in water to strain the liquid.

Add some lime juice to it.

Drink this twice a day. 4. Garlic Garlic is another spice that can help treat a fever. This will help in eliminating the harmful toxins from the body.

Mince a garlic clove and add it in a cup of hot water. Steep for 10 minutes.

Strain it and drink it.

Drink it twice a day. 5. Ginger Ginger is a natural antiviral and antibacterial spice. It helps to fight against the germs, thus making your immune system strong. Add ½ a teaspoon of grated ginger to a cup of hot water.

Let it steep for a few minutes.

Add a little amount of honey and drink it thrice a day. 6. Mint Mint has cooling properties that will keep your internal system cool. Mint will also help in curing fever. To a cup of hot water, add 1 tablespoon of crushed mint leaves.

Let it steep for 10 minutes.

Strain and add honey to it. 7. Egg White Egg white is another effective remedy that will absorb body heat instantly. This will help to treat fever. Separate the yolk from the egg white.

Beat the egg white.

Soak a paper towel into it.

Place the soaked paper towel on the soles of the feet.

Wash it out after it has dried. 8. Turmeric Turmeric is also an effective home remedy for treating a fever. It contains antiviral, antibacterial, anti-fungal and antioxidant properties. Mix ½ a teaspoon of turmeric and ¼th teaspoon of black pepper to hot milk.

Drink this mixture twice a day. 9. Sandalwood Sandalwood has cooling and therapeutic properties that will help to bring down fever and inflammation. Mix ½ a teaspoon of sandalwood powder and a little amount of water to make a thick paste.

Apply this paste on the forehead.

Repeat this several times in a day. 10. Cinnamon Cinnamon is a natural antibiotic. This warming spice can soothe sore throats and treat cough and cold. Add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon with 2 cardamom pods in a cup of hot water.

Strain the tea after 10 minutes.

Drink this mixture thrice a day.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Health Benefits Of Homemade Oat Milk