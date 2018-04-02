10 Home Remedies For Swine Flu

Swine flu is a disease of the pigs, which in rare cases can be passed on to humans as well. It is a very contagious respiratory disease caused by one of the many influenza A viruses. In this article, we will be discussing about how to treat swine flu at home or some of the home remedies that could treat swine flu.

Swine flu, as the name implies, had its origin with swine (commonly known as pig), which is the root cause of the H1N1 scares across the world. Swine flu is of the H1N1 influenza subtype but often it can come from other subtypes such as H1N2, H3N1 and H3N2.

Swine flu is usually of the H1N1 influenza subtype but since 2017, the H3N2 subtype has become the dominant one. The most common way that a human can get hold of swine flu is through the contact with a pig.

The symptoms of swine flu include coughs, headaches, and chills, which are similar to seasonal flu. The other symptoms are body aches, sore throat, fever, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

So, read on to know more about the home remedies for swine flu.

1. Garlic

Garlic is an effective home remedy for swine flu. The active compound in garlic called allicin, interacts in a quite unusual way with your body. It stimulates antioxidant activity and generally seeks out foreign microbes, including those that cause swine flu.

Take two pods of raw garlic and swallow it with lukewarm water in the morning.

2. Olive Leaf

This herb called the olive leaf is rich in polyphenols and flavonoids. It can defend your body against the range of symptoms from swine flu, including nausea, chills, cough, fever, weakness and headache.

Take an olive leaf extract capsule.

Take one to two 500 mg capsules.

Have it twice daily with meals.

3. Elderberry

Elderberry contains diuretic and laxative properties. Elderberry tea and elderberry supplements are a good natural remedy for swine flu. It helps in flushing out of the toxins through the excretory system and the skin. It also helps in boosting the immune system.

Put elderberries and water in a small pan.

Add turmeric and cinnamon powder.

Boil it and simmer for 15 minutes.

Let it cool and strain it.

Add raw honey to it and drink.

4. Tulsi or Holy Basil

Tulsi leaves have medicinal properties and a large number of therapeutic properties. It will help protect you from swine flu by keeping your throats and lungs clear. It also helps prevent infections and strengthens the immune system.

Add 6 to 8 tulsi leaves in a bowl of water.

Boil for 10 to 15 minutes.

Let it cool for 5 minutes.

Strain it and add honey to it.

Drink this tea thrice a day.

5. Ginseng

Ginseng is a root that can protect you from swine flu. It also helps in boosting energy, lowers blood sugar and cholesterol levels, promotes relaxation, treats diabetes, reduces stress and manages sexual dysfunction in men.

Add two grams of ginseng root to a cup of boiling water.

Allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Add raw honey to it.

Drink it thrice a day.

6. Honey

Honey is another effective home remedy for fighting swine flu. Honey helps in strengthening the immune system, as it contains antibacterial properties and wound-healing properties. It is also a powerhouse of antioxidants that aid in promoting sleep, counter pollen allergies and is a natural cough syrup.

Add a tablespoon of raw honey and squeeze the juice of a fresh lemon to a glass of filtered water.

Drink this beverage thrice a day.

7. Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that can effectively cleanse your body off foreign agents and free radicals. These free radicals weaken the immune system and allow infections to take hold.

Eat a carrot salad for lunch and dinner.

You can add honey, salt, pepper or lemon juice to it.

8. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D helps in strengthening of the bones and teeth, it also helps maintain the function of numerous organ systems, boosts immunity, protects bone diseases such as osteoporosis. Vitamin D is also one of the best remedies to treat swine flu.

Expose your bare skin to sunlight or consume more of vitamin D-rich foods.

9. Pineapple Juice

Pineapple juice has high concentrations of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. When it comes to swine flu, pineapple juice helps to kick-start the immune system with its high vitamin C content. This increases the white blood cell production.

Drink a glass of pineapple juice daily.

10. Cayenne Pepper

The capsaicin present in cayenne pepper has been praised for its positive effects. When it comes to antimicrobial properties and antiviral properties, cayenne pepper is the best. You can protect yourself from swine flu by having cayenne pepper. It will help in keeping the blood clean and will maintain a healthy blood stream.

Add cayenne pepper while cooking meals.

Or have a cup of cayenne pepper tea.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: World Autism Awareness Day: Indian Diet Plan For Autism