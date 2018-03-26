10 Home Remedies For Indigestion And Gas

What do you do when you suffer with indigestion? You start taking antacids, right? But, it takes a while to get relieved from indigestion. There are certain home remedies for indigestion that can bring a great amount of relief quickly.

Indigestion is a chronic medical condition, referred to as dyspepsia. Indigestion often causes pain or discomfort in the stomach and makes it difficult to digest food. Also, sometimes your eating habits can trigger indigestion.

The most common causes of indigestion are overeating spicy and greasy foods, lying down immediately after a meal, smoking, drinking alcohol, certain medications like aspirin and ibuprofen, medical conditions like acid reflux disease, gastric cancer, pancreatic abnormalities or peptic ulcers.

One can notice the symptoms of indigestion, which are bloating, nausea, vomiting, heartburn, burning sensation in the stomach, blood in vomit, difficulty in swallowing, etc.

You can treat and even prevent indigestion with the help of some simple home remedies for indigestion and gas, which are as mentioned below.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can lower the acidity levels in the stomach .

Mix 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water.

Add some honey to it.

Drink this solution to get relief from indigestion.

2. Milk Drinking cold milk can help treat the acids in your stomach. Cold milk can help neutralize the stomach acids and treat indigestion. Drink a cup of fat-free skimmed milk.

Drink it up twice daily. 3. Peppermint Tea Peppermint has menthol that is well known for its cooling and soothing properties. It can help relax the stomach muscles and aid digestion. Add 6 peppermint leaves to a cup of hot water.

Allow it to steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain and add a little amount of honey and drink it often. 4. Honey Honey is a rich source of various nutrients that help in treating indigestion. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation, thus curing indigestion. Add a teaspoon of honey to a glass of water.

Drink this solution an hour before every meal.

You can also consume a teaspoon of honey without mixing it with water. 5. Aloe Vera Juice Aloe vera juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that can help detoxify your body and enhance digestion. Consume one-fourth cup of aloe vera juice two times daily before your meals. 6. Coconut Oil Coconut oil contains saturated fats like lauric acid and capric acid, which can soothe your stomach, thus curing indigestion and gas. Mix coconut oil with your favourite beverage or salad.

You can also try cooking with coconut oil. 7. Fennel Seeds Fennel seeds contain carminative properties that help in removing gas from your stomach. Have a teaspoon of fennel seeds after every meal. 8. Chamomile Tea Chamomile tea is another popular home remedy for treating indigestion. It relaxes the digestive tract muscles, thus facilitating digestion. Add 1 teaspoon of chamomile tea to a cup of hot water.

Let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain and add some honey to the tea and drink it often to help find relief. 9. Cinnamon Cinnamon has antispasmodic properties that help relax the muscles of your digestive tract. Add an inch-long cinnamon stick to a cup of hot water.

Let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Add some honey to it and drink this. 10. Buttermilk Buttermilk is high in lactic acid that can help neutralize the stomach acid, thus treating indigestion. Drink a cup of cold buttermilk whenever you experience indigestion.

