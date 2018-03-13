10 Home Remedies For Bad Breath

How often do you come across a person whose mouth smells bad? Or do people refrain from talking to you because of your bad breath? This surely causes an embarrassment among many people.

To let you know, bad breath is also known as halitosis and it can be due to a number of reasons such as eating odourous foods, medical conditions, gum disease, smoking and dry mouth.

The primary cause of bad breath is the formation of bacteria on the back of your tongue or between your teeth. Maintaining your oral health will help in controlling your bad breath.

So, here's what you need to do to prevent bad breath.

Have a look at the best home remedies for bad breath, here.

1. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds work as an excellent mouth freshener that helps control bad breath. It contains antimicrobial properties that fight against the bacteria inside the mouth.

Chew a tablespoon of fennel seeds after a meal.

You can also make yourself a cup of fennel tea.

2. Fenugreek Seeds Fenugreek seeds are very good in removing bad odour from the mouth. Drinking fenugreek tea is very effective in treating bad breath. Add a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of boiling water.

Strain and drink the tea once a day. 3. Cloves Cloves are excellent for freshening your breath and also contain antibacterial properties that are helpful in getting rid of the bad breath. Chew a few pieces of cloves after a meal.

You can drink clove tea as well. 4. Lemon Juice The acidic content in lemons prevents the growth of bacteria in your mouth. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice in a glass of water and rinse your mouth with it. 5. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is an excellent home remedy for curing bad breath, thanks to its pH balancing effects, due to which it helps fight against the odour-causing bacteria. Gargle with apple cider vinegar mixed in a glass of water every morning to treat bad breath. 6. Cinnamon Cinnamon can get rid of bad breath because it contains cinnamic aldehyde. This reduces the amount of bacteria in the mouth. Boil a teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a bowl of water.

Add bay leaves and cardamom.

Strain the solution and use it as a mouth rinse. 7. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil contains antiseptic properties that act as a powerful disinfectant for your mouth. You can mix a few drops of tea tree oil, peppermint oil and lemon oil in a glass of water.

Use this mixture as a mouth wash. 8. Chewing Gum Chewing sugar-free gum can cure bad breath. This promotes a healthy flow of saliva in the mouth. Choose chewing gum with flavours like mint. 9. Parsley Parsley is a very good home remedy for treating bad odour. It has chlorophyll that works as an antibacterial and helps in eliminating bad odour. Chew a few fresh parsley leaves. 10. Salt Water Salt water neutralizes the mouth's pH balance and cleanses it. It has antimicrobial properties as well. Add a teaspoon of table salt to a glass of lukewarm water.

Use this mixture to gargle every morning.

