Dry Cough treatment with Home remedies, कैसे करें सूखी खांसी को दूर | Boldsky

Cough is one of the most common health problems, especially dry cough. It does not produce any kind of a phlegm or mucus and is mostly caused by some kind of a virus or infection. While it may be a natural reflex to clear the airways, constant coughing is bothersome.

Dry cough causes a ticklish feeling on the back of the throat, which makes you feel irritated. There are 2 types of dry cough, one is acute and the other is chronic.

Constant dry cough can also be caused by sinusitis, asthma, pneumonia, tuberculosis, among others. You can notice these symptoms when you suffer from dry cough, which includes sore throat, fatigue, irritability, and a weakened immunity.

To relieve yourself from constant dry cough, you can try some natural cough treatments by using these simple home remedies. Here are 10 effective home remedies for dry cough.

1. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric contains curcumin that has strong anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This helps in treating infections that cause the dry cough.

Heat a glass of milk and add turmeric powder to it. Give it a good stir.

Add honey to it and drink this mixture till your condition improves.