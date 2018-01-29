Cough is one of the most common health problems, especially dry cough. It does not produce any kind of a phlegm or mucus and is mostly caused by some kind of a virus or infection. While it may be a natural reflex to clear the airways, constant coughing is bothersome.
Dry cough causes a ticklish feeling on the back of the throat, which makes you feel irritated. There are 2 types of dry cough, one is acute and the other is chronic.
Constant dry cough can also be caused by sinusitis, asthma, pneumonia, tuberculosis, among others. You can notice these symptoms when you suffer from dry cough, which includes sore throat, fatigue, irritability, and a weakened immunity.
To relieve yourself from constant dry cough, you can try some natural cough treatments by using these simple home remedies. Here are 10 effective home remedies for dry cough.
1. Turmeric Milk
Turmeric contains curcumin that has strong anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This helps in treating infections that cause the dry cough.
- Heat a glass of milk and add turmeric powder to it. Give it a good stir.
- Add honey to it and drink this mixture till your condition improves.
2. Black Pepper
Black pepper has a heating quality that helps in clearing the dry cough.
- Mix ½ a teaspoon of black pepper with ghee and consume it on a full stomach.
3. Ginger
Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties and its pungent taste can relieve you from dry cough.
- Chew fresh ginger pieces throughout the day to reduce your cough.
4. Lemon
Lemons have properties that can reduce inflammation and also provide vitamin C that helps in fighting infections caused by a dry cough.
- Combine two tablespoons of lemon juice and one tablespoon of honey.
- Drink this mixture several times in a day.
5. Honey Cough Syrup
Honey contains cough-curing compounds that will give you an instant relief from a dry cough.
- Mix 5 tablespoons of honey with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
- Heat this mixture for 2 minutes and consume it till your cough subsides.
6. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it a perfect choice for dry cough. It also has analgesic properties that soothe the inflamed tissues along the lining of the throat.
- Add some honey to a glass of aloe vera juice and consume it.
7. Onions
Onion is one of the simplest home remedies to cure dry cough. It has powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that wards away the infections.
- Combine ½ a teaspoon of onion juice with one teaspoon of honey.
- Swallow this mixture twice in a day.
8. Eucalyptus Steam Inhalation
Eucalyptus oil contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief from a dry cough.
- Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a bowl of boiling water.
- Inhale the steam for 15 minutes.
9. Hot Soup
Hot soup and broths are soothing for the throat and particularly useful in relieving dry cough. Chicken soup is the most popular one for relieving cough symptoms.
- Make yourself a warm chicken soup and add onion, garlic, ginger and black pepper to it.
10. Spiced Tea
Spiced tea is another home remedy which can bring an instant relief from a dry cough. The spices ginger, cinnamon and clove will heal your throat instantly.
- Add a teaspoon of ginger powder, a pinch of cinnamon and some cloves in boiling water.
- Boil it and let it steep for 5 minutes.
- Drink this mixture daily.
