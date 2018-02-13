10 Easy Home Remedies For Hiccups

Hiccups is a natural common problem that can happen at any time and become extremely uncomfortable while it lasts. Hiccup occurs when there is a sudden contraction of the diaphragm and as the diaphragm contracts, you breathe in the air very quickly, followed by a sudden closure of the vocal cords.

Some hiccups last for a few minutes and some may persist for hours. Long-term hiccups, which last for hours can be due to respiratory conditions, central nervous system disorders, gastrointestinal conditions and metabolic disorders.

Hiccups can happen when you drink something carbonated or alcoholic. It may also occur when you overeat, eat too quickly, eat spicy foods, and show extreme emotions like fear, stress or excitement.

Hiccups are mostly annoying and to get rid of it, you can try these simple home remedies. Here is a list of 10 home remedies for hiccups. Take a look.

1. Honey & Castor Oil

Honey and castor oil is an ayurvedic home remedy. If your hiccups don't stop after a certain time, you can try out this easy home remedy and relieve yourself from the hiccups.

Take 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of castor oil in a bowl and mix it.

Have this mixture with your fingers and repeat this 2-3 times.

2. Cold Water You can stop your hiccups by drinking cold water, as it will cause distraction in the diaphragm and put your hiccups to rest. Drink a glass of cold water with honey and your hiccups will vanish immediately. 3. Sugar Sugar is the best home remedy for hiccups. Eating sugar will stimulate the vagus nerve and the hiccups will disappear immediately. Take 1 teaspoon of sugar and pour it in your mouth.

Allow it to dissolve slowly without chewing it.

Drink a little amount of water after it. 4. Vinegar Vinegar is another easy home remedy to stop hiccups and its sour taste will stop the hiccups immediately. Swallow ½ a teaspoon of vinegar mixed with water. 5. Peanut Butter Peanut butter interrupts the breathing pattern when you swallow it and thus stops continuous hiccups. Take a teaspoon of peanut butter and hold it in your mouth for a few seconds and then swallow it. 6. Lemon Lemon can stop your hiccups, as the sour taste of the lemon overwhelms the irritated nerves, making your hiccups disappear. Have ½ a teaspoon of lemon juice or you can add it in a glass of water to stop hiccups. 7. Cardamom Cardamom is also a good home remedy for hiccups because it has muscle-relaxing properties and hence stops hiccups. Mix 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder to a glass of hot water and set it aside for 10 minutes.

Strain the mixture and drink it slowly. 8. Chamomile Tea Chamomile has muscle-relaxant properties that help relieve the contractions in the diaphragm, which causes hiccups. Add a teaspoon of chamomile herb in a cup of boiling water.

Boil for 5 minutes and steep it.

Drink this tea slowly. 9. Raw Honey Raw honey works wonders for curing hiccups, as its goey texture can help relieve the contraction in the diaphragm. Stir 1 teaspoon of honey in warm water.

Drink this mixture and the hiccups will disappear. 10. Dill Seeds Dill seeds is an ancient spice which can also cure hiccups immediately. It helps in relieving you from digestive disorders, which might sometimes be the cause of hiccups. Chew a teaspoon of dill seeds and your hiccups will go away immediately.

