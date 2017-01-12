Natural Remedies That Kill Human Papillomavirus (HPV) To Cure Cervical Cancer Disorders Cure oi-Lekhaka

Did you know that Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer in Indian women? A total of 365.71 million women in India who are above the age of 15 years are at a risk of developing cervical cancer.

In India, there are estimated 74,000 deaths annually that are noted due to this form of cancer alone. The main cause for cervical cancer is HPV.

Human Papillomavirus or HPV, as it is commonly known, is the main reason behind cervical cancer. And the main reason for a HPV infection is vaginal, anal, or oral sex.

Every year, millions of people are globally affected by the HPV infection. The symptoms of HPV infection could be warts around the mouth, genitals, or the throat region.

There are many OTC medicines that are available to cure HPV infection and to curb its spread. But, fortunately, there are also some natural ways to cure HPV infections, thereby also reducing the risk of cervical cancer in women.

So, have a look at these natural ways to kill HPV and also in turn treat cervical cancer.

Vegetables Vegetables such as pumpkin, tomatoes, lettuce, and sweet potatoes are rich in Beta-carotene that helps the body to clear any infections. Beta-carotene gets converted into retinol (an essential vitamin) in the body that helps in boosting the immune system, which in turn helps fight HPV infection. Ginger Ginger is a herb that is easily available in most Indian kitchens. It is a powerhouse herb, which is known for its medicinal as well as culinary properties. But this is also a natural remedy to clear the body of HPV infection. One can consume ginger by simply adding it to their food or by having it in the form of ginger tea. Turmeric We all use turmeric, but did you know that it contains a compound that can be effective in curing HPV infection? Curcumin, which is found in turmeric, is an effective ingredient to naturally protect the body from the harmful HPV infection. It is also especially effective in treating cervical cancer. Mushroom Mushrooms are healthy and not to forget packed with lots of nutrients that are great for your body. Some types of mushrooms, such as Shitake, help the body in clearing the HPV infection naturally. These mushrooms are packed with anti-viral qualities that help in killing harmful HPV in the body and it helps to provide relief from the genital warts, which is one of the symptoms of HPV infections. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil is packed with antimicrobial and antiviral qualities that help to fight the HPV naturally. It is also very effective in reducing genital warts caused by the same. It also helps in increasing immunity levels in the body, which in turn helps in fighting various virus infections in the body. Garlic Owing to its intense taste and smell, garlic is a regular feature in Indian cuisine. A compound called allicin, present in garlic, helps in protecting the body from the disease-causing pathogens. It also helps in providing relief from the warts caused due to HPV.