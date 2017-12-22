15 Amazing Ways As To How To Cure Mouth Ulcers Fast Naturally

Mouth Ulcer, Home Remedies to treat them; Check out here

Mouth ulcers are also scientifically known as canker sores. They are nothing but small and agonistic lesions that grow in your mouth or at the base of your gums. They are extremely painful and come in the way of your daily functioning.

You might experience pain if you try to eat or drink something. Also, spicy food is going to make the pain even more horrible. Steer clear of anything that has spices in it, specially the chilly ones.

The exact cause as to why mouth ulcers happen is unknown. But smoking, braces and poor-fitting dentures or eating extra spicy food all the time can be a link to ulcers.

But not to worry, because here are 10 mind-blowing and easy ways to treat mouth ulcers fast and naturally.

#1 Honey Just apply honey to the mouth ulcer and let it stay overnight. Repeat this for two to three nights to get rid of the ulcers naturally. Honey is a great healing food and has antimicrobial properties. It also possesses a great wound-healing property. This property helps in speeding the recovery process and you can get rid of ulcers in no time! Apart from that, it also reduces the swelling and irritation caused by the ulcer. #2 Baking Soda Take a teaspoon of baking soda and water and mix it till it forms a paste-like substance. Apply this paste to the ulcers for effective results. Remember to rinse your mouth after a few minutes. Doing this thrice a day will help you get rid of those ulcers. Baking soda helps in easing the pain and speeding up the recovery process by neutralizing the ulcer acids. It is also a great anti-bacterial paste protecting you from infections. #3 Coconut Oil As we all know coconut oil is very versatile and has tremendous potential to cure a lot of infections. Just pat some coconut oil in the infected area and leave it on. Repeat this few times a day for getting fast results. Coconut oil is very effective in treating ulcers due to its anti-microbial properties. Being anti-inflammatory in nature, it helps to soothe the area and reduce swelling. Read Also: 20 Amazing Foods To Always Have In Kitchen. #4 Apple Cider Vinegar Mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar in half a cup of warm water. Gargle with this solution for about a minute or two for effective results. Repeat this twice a day for a speedy recovery. The acid content in the vinegar will help to kill the bacteria that are responsible for the ulcers. #5 Alum Crush the alum crystals and make a fine powder out of it. Wet a cotton ball and dip it in the powder. After that, dab the cotton around the infected area. Repeat this twice a day for best results. Studies have shown that alum has anti-microbial properties that help to fight infections in the digestive system. #6 Salt All you need is a tsp of salt and a glass of lukewarm water. Mix this thoroughly and gargle with this solution for getting rid of ulcers. Repeat this a few times in a day. This solution will help to flush out the bacteria from your mouth and it also has a soothing effect. Salt is also an antiseptic that will prevent the infection from spreading. Read Also: 10 Best Hydrating Drinks Besides Water. #7 Toothpaste Apply toothpaste around the infected area with your fingers. Leave it for a few minutes before washing your mouth. Everyone knows that toothpaste has great anti-microbial properties and can help in healing the ulcers way too fast. That's the reason people even apply toothpaste on pimples and let it dry overnight! #8 Orange Juice Drink two glasses of orange juice every day for effective results. Ulcers are sometimes caused due to a lack of vitamin C and the best remedy is to give the body a dose of it. Vitamin C will also help in boosting your body's immunity system, giving a tougher fight to the infection. #9 Clove Oil Take a cotton ball and dip it in the oil. Gently dab this cotton on and around the ulcers to get rid of them. Rinse your mouth with warm water before and after applying this solution, as it will flush all the harmful bacteria out. The eugenol content in the oil makes it a great tool for dealing with oral issues. Its antimicrobial nature will also help to get rid of these ulcers pretty fast. #10 Turmeric This has to be on the list because of its potential to be a great healing agent. Just make a paste by adding a few tsp of turmeric powder to one tsp of water and apply this paste on the ulcers. Apply this as frequently as possible, until the ulcers disappear. Turmeric is a well-known antiseptic and has tremendous power to heal any infection. It is also anti-inflammatory in nature, meaning it will reduce the swelling and pain caused due to ulcers. Read Also: 10 Best Nuts To Eat For Better Health. #11 Garlic One garlic clove is required for this procedure. Cut the garlic clove and rub it on the ulcers to get best results. Rinse your mouth after 30 to 40 minutes. Like turmeric, garlic is also an essential source to fight infections because of its strong antimicrobial properties. The allicin found in garlic is the main reason for its antimicrobial properties. #12 Epsom Salt All you need is 2 tsp of Epsom salt and half a cup of lukewarm water. Mix the solution thoroughly and gargle with it for a few minutes. Epsom salt contains minerals that are antibacterial in nature and help to fight with the pathogens and treat ulcers naturally. #13 Cabbage Juice Boil half of a cabbage in water to prepare the juice. Take it in a glass and keep sipping on it. Drink this two to three times a day. Cabbage has great anti-inflammatory compounds that help to reduce the swelling and infection in and around the ulcers and gives a soothing sensation. #14 Aloe Vera Juice Just prepare aloe vera juice by adding a few jellies into water. Aloe vera has great anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the areas on and around the ulcers. This will be very useful in reducing the pain and discomfort it causes. Aloe vera juice is also very effective in treating stomach ulcers. #15 Tulsi Leaves Tulsi leaves are very therapeutic in nature and chewing a few leaves in the morning can help you to deal with a lot of infections. Even though they are a bit bitter, they are highly effective in fighting off the germs and increasing the body's immunity. These are a few fast and cheap home remedies that can be adopted if you are trying to get rid of those ulcers that cause so much pain and discomfort when you are trying to savour your favourite dish!

