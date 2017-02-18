Home Remedy To Reduce Stomach Gas Quickly!

Do you feel gassy and bloated quite often these days? It can be rather uncomfortable, right? Well, there is an excellent home remedy that can provide quick relief from stomach gas.

The constant heaviness in the tummy area, stomach pain, indigestion, constipation, bloating and diarrhea, are all symptoms that can occur when you are suffering from gastritis.

Eating too fast, irritable bowel syndrome, weight gain, lactose intolerance, etc, can also cause gastritis. Abdominal gas may affect people of any age and gender and make them feel quite sick!

If abdominal gas is not treated at the right time, it may lead to serious health complications such as intestinal infections, haemorrhoids, etc. In order to avoid gastritis, it is best to stick to a healthy diet that does not involve foods which induce gas in the stomach.

Gastritis can also cause colon cancer, if proper care is not taken, so it is best to treat this ailment in the initial stages itself.

Here is an excellent home remedy that can help you treat stomach gas.

Ingredients Required :

Pumpkin Juice - ½ a cup

Ginger Juice - 2 tablespoons

This natural remedy to treat gastritis, or abdominal gas, can work very well, when taken in the right quantities and on a regular basis.

In addition to consuming this remedy, you must also eat healthy and avoid foods rich in starch and oil, in order to prevent gastritis.

Pumpkin juice is rich in vitamin B and prosperous, both of which have the ability to neutralise the excess acid produced in your stomach, thus treating gastritis and acidity.

In addition, ginger contains tannins that can also soothe your stomach and prevent the accumulation of excess gas, thus providing relief from abdominal bloating and gas.

Method Of Preparation :