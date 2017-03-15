Ayurvedic Remedy To Reduce Common Cold In 5 Days!

Are you constantly being affected with common cold and flu? If yes, then it is time you tried this powerful home remedy for common cold!

Common cold is a condition that can leave us feeling tired, sick and frustrated, not to mention leading us to cancel out on plans because of the cold and flu!

Many of us would have been in similar situations where we had to cancel our plans, thanks to falling sick.

The discomfort, pain, fatigue, etc, can only add to the frustration that comes with the knowledge that our friends are out, having a good time!

Fever, common cold, viral flu, cough, etc, are conditions that take a while to get cured completely.

The antibiotics prescribed by professionals only make you feel more tired and they also come with negative side effects.

If your immune system is not strong enough to combat against disease-causing virus and bacteria, then you may find yourself falling sick quite often.

So, if you are looking for an exceptional home remedy to treat common cold, follow this remedy!

Ingredients Required :

Ginger Juice - 2 tablespoons

Clove Oil - 1 teaspoon

This home remedy to reduce common cold and also flu can work very effectively, when you it is consumed properly.

Also, it is important to stay away from cold drinks and fried foods, while you are consuming this remedy.

The mixture of ginger juice and clove oil can reduce the symptoms of common cold by acting as a natural decongestant that can dissolve the mucous accumulated in your respiratory tract.

In addition, the nutrients present in this natural mixture can boost your immune system and treat cold in a better way.

Method Of Preparation :