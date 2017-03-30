Best Ways To Treat Swollen Feet That Really Work!

If you are someone who has been noticing that are feet are getting swollen very often lately, then there are a few ways in which you can treat then right at home!

The human body has a way of giving us warning signs of certain impending diseases, in the form of symptoms.

We must have enough knowledge to recognise these symptoms and take the necessary measure, in an effort to prevent certain major health complications!

Many a times, we may not be able to understand these symptoms fully and so, we may end up ignoring them, making way for a number of diseases.

Swelling is a phenomenon in which a particular body part, be it an organ, skin, etc., enlarges as a result of inflammation in most cases.

The inflammation is coupled with the accumulation of fluid inside.

The swelling of any part of the body can lead to a lot of pain and discomfort, and it is even worse when it comes to the feet, as movement gets hampered!

So, here are 3 best, natural ways to treat swollen feet.

1. Elevation

One of the best way to reduce a foot swelling quickly and effectively, without any medicine, right is home, is the method of elevation. Prop up the swollen foot on a pillow or any other elevated surface and lie down in the same position for about 30 minutes. This method will help ease back the fluid retention, thus reducing inflammation and swelling.

2. Epsom Salt

Yet another natural way to ease away feet swelling soon and naturally is to use an Epsom salt soak. Take a small tub full of warm water, add about 3 tablespoons of Epsom salt to the mixture, now sit down, and soak your feet in this water for about 30 minutes. Epsom salt has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce swelling.

3. Compression Socks

Available at hospitals and drug stores, compression socks are specially designed to reduce feet swelling, as they are tight enough to ease away inflammation that causes the swelling.