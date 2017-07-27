World Hepatitis Day 2019 : Home Remedies To Relieve Symptoms Of Hepatitis B Disorders Cure oi-Lekhaka

Hepatitis B is a disease of the liver that is caused by the hepatitis B virus. It can either be acute or chronic. This virus is transmitted through contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person.

This disease is an occupational hazard for health workers. It can potentially be a life-threatening disease.

Hepatitis B is found to be a major global health problem and an estimated 257 million people in the world are living with this disease.

When the infection is chronic, it can even put a person at the risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Some of the reasons for hepatitis B could be unprotected sex from multiple sex partners, transmission of the infection from the mother to the baby during child birth, re-use of needles and syringes without being sterilized, use of razors and similar objects that are infected with contaminated blood and while tattooing.

Some of the common symptoms could be mild flu, headaches, feeling tired, mild abdominal pain, discomfort of the stomach, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, body ache and fatigue.

With the World Hepatitis Day just around here are few home remedies that you can follow if you have this disease to enable you get well soon.

Indian Gooseberry (Amla): Indian gooseberry, also called amla has lots of health benefits. The anti-viral properties of amla can help to get rid of the illness faster. You can make a mixture of Indian gooseberry juice and honey and consume it several times a day. Alternatively, you can also dilute the gooseberry juice with some water and keep consuming it during the day. Another way of consumption is to make a mixture of dried amla powder and jaggery and take it twice a day for about a month for speedy recovery. Ginger: Ginger tea is healthy and delicious to drink. Tea prepared from ginger root when consumed every day can help you recover from hepatitis B faster. You can also directly consume ginger juice after each meal to gain same results. Garlic: Garlic is rich in metabolites and amino acids and can help in killing hepatitis B virus. Consumption of raw garlic cloves by just chewing them can help to protect the liver from this illness. Beetroots: Beetroots are high in nutrition and are very helpful for hepatitis B patients. Beets are highly rich in iron, potassium, folic acid, manganese, calcium, copper and several vitamins like A, B and C. All these minerals help to promote the regeneration of the damaged cells in the liver, reduce the swelling and pain, thereby helping you to recover faster. Beets have the capability to detoxify the liver and provide vital energy to the body. The home remedy is simple: Drink two glasses of fresh beetroot juice every day and see yourself recovering fast. Olive Leaf: Olive leaf, as we all know has innumerable healing properties. The main compound in olive leaf is a phytochemical called oleuropein, which has strong anti-viral and anti-fungal properties. This helps to kill the hepatitis B virus quickly and effectively and also supplements the body and immune system with new strength and energy. All you have to do for the remedy with olive leaf is to boil a cup of water and add about a teaspoon of dried olive leaves into it. Leave on for about ten minutes and then you can filter the tea and drink it at least three times a day. If you do not have olive leaf, you can as well buy 500 mg capsules of olive leaf extract from your medical store and use it. Licorice: Licorice again, has great anti-viral and anti-oxidant properties which help to annihilate hepatitis B virus quickly and enabling you to recover fast. A very simple remedy is to chew a piece of licorice two to three times a day. Turmeric: Turmeric is a hepato-protective agent that protects the liver from toxicity and diseases and ensures that it functions properly. The antioxidant property of turmeric also helps to prevent the progression of liver diseases. The multiplication of hepatitis virus in the body can be prevented by turmeric. This can help you recover from the disease as quickly as possible. All you have to do is add plenty of turmeric powder to all your dishes while cooking and it helps a lot. Neem: Neem has several constituents that have anti-viral properties. This helps in treating hepatitis B, which is also viral in origin. Neem also has the capability of destroying the toxins generated in the liver. The best way to benefit from neem for hepatitis B is to make a juice using washed neem leaves. Mix about 30 ml of this juice with approximately 15 ml of honey and consume this early every morning on an empty stomach for a week. Guduchi: Guduchi is an ancient and magical herb that has proven to cure many types of ailments including hepatitis B. It possesses remarkable anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulatory properties that makes it a highly beneficial herb for the treatment of muscle- and bone-related diseases. The extract of this plant is found to play an important role in the normalization of altered liver functions, thereby curing hepatitis B patients significantly. Lemon: Lemon is another natural cure for hepatitis B. You can drink lemon water several times a day to get relief from nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite within a short period of time. You can also mix lemon juice with papaya seed juice for effective results. A mixture of lemon juice, grapefruit extract and olive oil is also very helpful to treat hepatitis B. Dandelion: Dandelion has many therapeutic properties. It has significant amounts of anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, which help to reduce the pain and swelling in the liver caused by hepatitis B. Also, all the harmful toxins are flushed out of the liver, giving it a thorough cleansing. You can use the fresh leaves and flowers of dandelion or the dried form as a remedy for hepatitis B. Just boil some water and the leaves and flowers either in the fresh form or dried form. Let it rest for about ten minutes, after which you can filter the extract and consume the tea.