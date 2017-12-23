12 Incredible Foods That Help Fight Migraine

If you are experiencing a throbbing pain only on one side of your head, accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light, then you could be suffering from migraine.
Migraine is one of the worst forms of headache that triggers due to hormonal changes, certain foods and stress. Along with this, in certain cases, migraines could also be hereditary.
Whatever the cause may be, it is only the sufferer who would be able to explain its severity. The pain that they undergo is extremely piercing and this goes on to affect one's daily routine and activities.
Migraines can be treated using certain medications. But popping in a painkiller every time you have a migraine attack can cause several side effects. So, it is always better to go for natural methods to get rid of the condition.
Bringing about a change in the lifestyle, food habits and taking up exercises regularly are a few of the best ways to prevent migraine.
Meanwhile, there are a few foods that help to fight and prevent migraine effectively. We have listed a few of these foods here, take a look.
1. Almonds:
Almonds are one of the best nuts that are rich in good fats, magnesium, high in tryptophan, an amino acid that helps release serotonin. Consuming a handful of almonds helps to relax the blood vessels and muscles, and provides relief from migraine headache.
2. Bananas:
Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium. Due to these ingredients, bananas are a must have if you are suffering from migraine. Bananas help to relax your blood vessels and ease migraine headache. Make it a point to eat one banana regularly for best results.
3. Yogurt:
When the body lacks in calcium, it triggers headache and migraine. Adding yogurt to your regular diet helps in providing the body with the required calcium need and thus prevents a migraine headache. Make it a point to add a small bowl of Greek yogurt in your regular diet, it helps.
4. Drinking Plenty Of Water:
Dehydration is one of the major causes for a headache and migraine. When the body lacks in water, it affects the body's functioning in a number of ways. When there is a depletion of vital fluids in the body, it can trigger a migraine headache. Hence, keeping your body hydrated and drinking plenty of water at all times is very important.
5. Quinoa:
Due to its low carbohydrate content and rich protein and magnesium content, quinoa is one of the best foods that helps in providing a good relief from a migraine headache. Adding quinoa on a regular basis to your diet helps fight back the pain and inflammation.
6. Millets:
Millets contain all the essential nutrients and are known for their rich antioxidant properties. In addition to this, millets also contain a good amount of magnesium. Consuming millets on a regular basis helps in relieving migraine headache and also helps regulate the blood pressure.
7. Caffeine:
Whenever you have a headache, drinking a cup of tea helps in relieving the symptoms. Caffeine is known for reducing the size of blood vessels, lessens the release of histamine in the blood and thus reduces pain and inflammation caused due to migraine.
8. Spinach:
Rich in magnesium content and vitamin B2, spinach is one of the best green leafy vegetables which is a must have if you are suffering from migraine. Consuming spinach, either in cooked form or raw, added to your salads helps in reducing the migraine symptoms.
9. Flax Seeds:
Flax seeds is yet another food that one can add to their daily diet for reducing inflammation caused due to migraine. Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help fight inflammation and reduce pain associated with migraine.
10. Fatty Fish:
Fatty fishes like salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These foods help in fighting inflammation and thus reduce migraine pain. Adding these kind of fatty fishes to your meal on a regular basis helps to reduce the pain and inflammation.
11. Ginger:
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is known for effectively fighting nausea and migraine-related symptoms. Whenever you have a headache or migraine attack, drinking a cup of ginger tea helps relieve the symptoms.
12. Carrots:
Carrots are rich in both magnesium and beta-carotene. Due to these two essential nutrients, carrots are considered to be one of the best foods to fight migraine symptoms. Consuming a bowl of raw carrots or having a glass of carrot juice on a regular basis helps in fighting the migraine-related symptoms effectively.