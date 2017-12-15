A new study has found that girls diagnosed with type-2 diabetes have a high frequency of menstrual irregularities. Women with obesity are known to be at a risk for menstrual disorders like PCOS, which can lead to diabetes or other metabolic problems. In this article, we will discuss about how to overcome irregular periods naturally.

The average period of a woman's menstrual cycle is from 21 to 35 days. However, if the interval lasts for more than 35 days, which varies from month to month, then you are very likely to experience irregular periods.

A wide range of factors can affect your periods that include significant weight gain or weight loss, miscarriage, excessive use of alcohol, drugs or smoking, physical weakness, stress, medical history, intense exercise, and unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Apart from these common problems, there are other causes too. Poor diet, hyperthyroidism, hormonal imbalance, menopause, anaemia, tuberculosis, liver disease and uterine abnormalities can also cause irregular menstrual cycles.

Here is a list of 20 home remedies on how to overcome irregular periods naturally. Take a look.

1. Calendula

Calendula is another term for garden marigold, which is a rich source of flavonoids and quercetin that balance the blood circulation in the body. Calendula contains analgesic properties that help relieve premenstrual pain too.

Add 2 grams of dried marigold flowers to a cup of boiling water.

Let it steep and strain this mixture and consume it twice a day.

2. Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice is a great remedy for irregular periods. Sugarcane is rich in fibre and balances the hormones, thereby avoiding irregularity in periods. Apart from this, sugarcane juice is rich in iron, magnesium, calcium and other electrolytes, which is great for dehydration.

Drink sugarcane juice for a week prior to your periods to regularize the menstrual cycle.



3. Vitamin C

If you are having irregular periods, include vitamin C in your diet. It is because vitamin C leads to high concentration of oestrogen being released in your body. This causes an increase in the uterine contractions that help to start your period early.

You can either take supplements of vitamin C.

Or you can include foods that are rich in vitamin C like guava, oranges, black currant, red pepper, kiwi, etc.



4. Asafoetida

Asafoetida is a popular and natural remedy in treating irregular periods. Asafoetida contains medical compounds that can help to regulate your periods.

Add a small amount of powdered asafoetida and fry it in the clarified butter.

Add this mixture to the milk with a dash of honey and drink it.

5. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds produce heat in the body, which has the ability to regularise your periods. The seeds also soothe menstrual cramps and ease muscle fibre contraction. Sesame seeds also help in improving blood pressure, balances hormones, helps burn fat and boosts nutrient absorption.

Crush the sesame seeds into a fine powder.

Pour the powder into a tablespoon of honey.

Mix it well and consume it daily.

6. Parsley

Parsley is considered as one of the most effective home remedies for treating menstruation problems. It contains apiol, which is responsible for regulating and normalizing your menstrual cycle. Drinking a glass of parsley juice every day will regulate your menstrual cycle.

In a blender, add crushed parsley and coriander leaves.

You can add sugar or honey to enhance the taste.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar reduces the blood sugar levels and insulin that helps regulate the periods naturally. It also promotes weight loss, lowers cholesterol, improves skin health, reduces blood pressure, boosts gut health, soothes sunburns, and so on.

Add 1-2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water and have it daily to avoid irregular periods.

8. Bitter Gourd

No one likes to eat bitter gourd, but you will be amazed to know that this vegetable is loaded with antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. This vegetable is beneficial for your system and it helps deal with irregular periods.

Drink bitter gourd juice once or twice a day for two weeks.

9. Ginger

Ginger helps regulate regular monthly periods in women. It is a powerful ingredient and consists of healing properties that promote menstrual flow and prevent menstruation cramps. Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties can help with osteoarthritis as well.

Boil 1 tbsp of freshly ground ginger with water for 5 minutes.

Add sugar and drink the mixture three times in a day.

10. Turmeric

Turmeric does a great job in balancing the hormones of your body. The anti-inflammatory properties and antispasmodic properties in turmeric reduce period cramps and ensure a proper menstrual cycle.

Add ¼th tsp of turmeric to a glass of milk.

Add honey and drink it daily.

11. Grapes

Grapes are considered useful for regularizing irregular periods. It is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C and copper. Apart from regulating menstrual irregularities, grapes can boost heart health, prevent diabetes, promote eye health, etc.

You can have raw grapes or you can make it into a juice and drink it.

12. Saffron

Saffron works great in the female reproductive system and maintains normal hormone levels. In case you have your irregular periods, you can try out this saffron mixture.

In a half cup of water, boil 1 tsp of saffron.

Drink this mixture thrice a day.

You can also add saffron to a glass of milk as well.

13. Figs

Figs are consumed by many women to fix their irregular periods. They consist of several essential minerals like copper, potassium, manganese and calcium. Drink fresh fig juice to cure irregular periods.

Add 5 figs in a cup of boiling water.

Strain this decoction and drink it daily.

You can make fresh fig juice as well.

14. Raw Papaya

Raw papaya does a fabulous job in normalizing your menstrual cycle. It contains essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, calcium, and iron. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that bring relief to menstrual pain.

You can eat raw papaya in the form of a salad or you can drink the papaya juice.

15. Cinnamon

The warming effect of cinnamon is a very crucial factor in reducing menstrual cramps and in improving the regularity of periods. Cinnamon is also an excellent source of antioxidants, it contains anti-inflammatory properties, protects heart health, helps fight diabetes, etc.

Add ½ a tsp of cinnamon powder to a glass of milk.

Drink this daily for a couple of weeks.

16. Cumin Seeds

The magic of cumin seeds is that it regulates the menstrual cycle by heating up the body and unblocks the vessels, thereby it is effective in regularizing normal blood flow. Cumin seeds help in digestion, boost the immune system and treat respiratory diseases, to name a few.

Grind cumin seeds in powder form and add 1 tbsp of honey.

Consume this mixture daily.



17. Carrot

Carrots are a great source of iron, beta-carotene, vitamin C, etc., that helps in regularizing a proper blood flow. Carrots or carrot juice is good for treating irregular periods. One of the easiest ways is to have them in your diet regularly or you can drink carrot juice daily. Carrot juice is also good for maintaining good oral health, promote eye health and is high in antioxidants.

18. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are effective in promoting a proper menstrual flow. It also consists of antispasmodic properties that relieve cramps associated with premenstrual syndrome. Fennel seeds also help in bringing relief from constipation, indigestion and bloating.

In a bowl of water, soak 2 tbsp of fennel seeds overnight.

Strain this solution and drink it.



19. Coriander Seeds

Coriander seeds are said to be the most effective home remedy for irregular periods. Because it contains emmenagogue properties, a substance that stimulates menstrual flow. Apart from stimulating the menstrual flow, it can also promote menstruation.

Boil 1 tsp of coriander seeds in half a cup of water.

Strain the solution and drink it twice a day.

20. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is another effective home remedy for irregular periods. It boosts the production of hormones and helps in having a regular menstrual cycle. But ensure that you do not use this remedy during your periods.

Take aloe vera gel and mix it with 1 tbsp of honey.

Have this mixture before breakfast.

