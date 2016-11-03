10 Natural Remedies To Lower Cholesterol Levels Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Do you have high cholesterol? If yes, then you might probably be searching for ways to lower your cholesterol levels naturally. Well, you have come to the right place. This article will give you about some of the effective natural remedies for high cholesterol.

People who suffer from high cholesterol have an increased risk of heart disease. According to the Indian Heart Association, high cholesterol is common among South Asians which occurs due to genetics, lack of physical activity and unhealthy dietary habits.

Population-based studies in India have reported that around 25-30 per cent of people with high cholesterol live in urban areas and 15-20 per cent live in rural areas [1] .

Cholesterol is a naturally occurring fatty substance present in the blood. It is of two types - good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

There are a few natural remedies that have been proven in scientific studies to reduce bad cholesterol.

Natural Remedies To Lower Cholesterol Levels

1. Garlic

Garlic is a wonderful spice with a lot of health benefits. One of garlic's health benefits is lowering cholesterol. A study paper published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine mentions that aged garlic extract can help decrease total cholesterol and LDL levels [2] .

Another study showed that consuming garlic daily for two months will lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease [3] .

Note: Garlic and garlic supplements should be avoided before surgery and shouldn't be taken along with blood-thinning medicines.

Have ½ to 1 garlic clove every day.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain soluble fibre, lignans, and omega 3 fatty acids. According to a study in Nutrition and Metabolism, flaxseed drink can lower total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol by 12 per cent and 15 per cent respectively [4] . Another study showed that milled flaxseed reduced bad cholesterol by 15 per cent in 1 month [5] .

Consume milled flaxseeds daily.

3. Red yeast rice

Red yeast rice extract decreases total cholesterol by 15 per cent and LDL cholesterol by 22 per cent in 8 weeks, according to a study published in Complementary and Alternative Medicine [6] . However, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health and the FDA doesn't approve red yeast rice to be safe or effective.

4. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi seeds, have medicinal properties and are a good source of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antidiabetic properties. The main compound in fenugreek called saponins play a role in lowering LDL cholesterol [7] .

Consume ½ to 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds daily.

5. Artichoke leaf extract

Researchers at the University of Reading found that artichoke leaf extract (ALE) can reduce cholesterol levels which, in turn, can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease [8] . This is due to the presence of phytochemicals.

6. Yarrow extract

Yarrow is a herbal plant with numerous health benefits which include healing wounds, reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure and controlling asthma, etc. According to a study, yarrow can reduce total cholesterol by 39 per cent [9] .

7. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a powerful compound called curcumin which has been shown to lower total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels in the blood [10] . Further research is required to know the dosage and medication frequency of curcumin.

8. Holy Basil

Holy basil, commonly called tulsi in India, has a myriad of medicinal properties which include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antihypercholesterolemia, anticarcinogenic, and so on. Study shows that tulsi prevents the formation of atherosclerosis in the blood vessels which is caused due to high cholesterol [11] .

Drink tulsi tea daily or chew a few tulsi leaves.

9. Coriander seeds

Coriander seeds or dhaniya seeds have been used in Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times. According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Biology, coriander seeds have the ability to lower bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels significantly [12] .

10. Psyllium husk

Psyllium husk is a rich source of soluble fibre which helps lower LDL cholesterol significantly. According to a study conducted by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people with LDL cholesterol concentrations between 3.36 and 4.91 mmol/L were given 5.1 g psyllium husk for 26 weeks. The result was lower LDL cholesterol concentrations [13] .

To Conclude...

These are alternative treatments for high cholesterol. Before you add these remedies to your diet speak to your doctor about the safety and effectiveness of it.

View Article References [1] Gupta, R., Rao, R. S., Misra, A., & Sharma, S. K. (2017). Recent trends in epidemiology of dyslipidemias in India.Indian heart journal,69(3), 382-392. [2] Bayan, L., Koulivand, P. H., & Gorji, A. (2014). Garlic: a review of potential therapeutic effects.Avicenna journal of phytomedicine,4(1), 1. [3] Ried, K., Toben, C., & Fakler, P. (2013). Effect of garlic on serum lipids: an updated meta-analysis.Nutrition reviews,71(5), 282-299. [4] Kristensen, M., Jensen, M. G., Aarestrup, J., Petersen, K. E., Søndergaard, L., Mikkelsen, M. S., & Astrup, A. (2012). Flaxseed dietary fibers lower cholesterol and increase fecal fat excretion, but magnitude of effect depend on food type.Nutrition & metabolism,9(1), 8. [5] Edel, A. L., Rodriguez-Leyva, D., Maddaford, T. G., Caligiuri, S. P., Austria, J. A., Weighell, W., ... & Pierce, G. N. (2015). Dietary flaxseed independently lowers circulating cholesterol and lowers it beyond the effects of cholesterol-lowering medications alone in patients with peripheral artery disease.The Journal of nutrition,145(4), 749-757. [6] Verhoeven, V., Hartmann, M. L., Remmen, R., Wens, J., Apers, S., & Van Royen, P. (2013). Red yeast rice lowers cholesterol in physicians-a double blind, placebo controlled randomized trial.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,13(1), 178. [7] Belguith-Hadriche, O., Bouaziz, M., Jamoussi, K., El Feki, A., Sayadi, S., & Makni-Ayedi, F. (2010). Lipid-lowering and antioxidant effects of an ethyl acetate extract of fenugreek seeds in high-cholesterol-fed rats.Journal of agricultural and food chemistry,58(4), 2116-2122. [8] Bundy, R., Walker, A. F., Middleton, R. W., Wallis, C., & Simpson, H. C. R. (2008).Artichoke leaf extract (Cynara scolymus) reduces plasma cholesterol in otherwise healthy hypercholesterolemic adults: A randomized, double blind placebo controlled trial. Phytomedicine, 15(9), 668–675. [9] Coon, J. T., & Ernst, E. (2003). Herbs for serum cholesterol reduction: a systematic review. InDatabase of Abstracts of Reviews of Effects (DARE): Quality-assessed Reviews [Internet]. Centre for Reviews and Dissemination (UK). [10] Qin, S., Huang, L., Gong, J., Shen, S., Huang, J., Ren, H., & Hu, H. (2017). Efficacy and safety of turmeric and curcumin in lowering blood lipid levels in patients with cardiovascular risk factors: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.Nutrition journal,16(1), 68. [11] Suanarunsawat, T., Ayutthaya, W. D., Songsak, T., Thirawarapan, S., & Poungshompoo, S. (2011). Lipid-lowering and antioxidative activities of aqueous extracts of Ocimum sanctum L. leaves in rats fed with a high-cholesterol diet.Oxidative medicine and cellular longevity,2011, 962025. [12] Dhanapakiam, P., Joseph, J. M., Ramaswamy, V. K., Moorthi, M., & Kumar, A. S. (2007). The cholesterol lowering property of coriander seeds (Coriandrum sativum): mechanism of action.Journal of Environmental Biology,29(1), 53. [13] Anderson, J. W., Davidson, M. H., Blonde, L., Brown, W. V., Howard, W. J., Ginsberg, H., ... & Weingand, K. W. (2000). Long-term cholesterol-lowering effects of psyllium as an adjunct to diet therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.The American journal of clinical nutrition,71(6), 1433-1438.