This Home Remedy Can Cure Bronchitis Cough Permanently!

Tired of having constant coughing fits? It can surely hamper your daily activities to a great extent, right? Well, you could try out a natural remedy for cough that we will tell you all about!

Normally, a cough is a symptom caused by various ailments. It can be a symptom of bronchitis, flu, allergies, common cold, pneumonia, tuberculosis, etc.

A cough is caused by the mucus accumulation in the throat, when the mucus from the nasal cavity drips down to the throat, an irritation occurs, leading to a coughing fit.

Constant cough can exhaust a person and create various other health issues if left untreated for a long time, affecting his/her daily activities.

Most of cough medications prescribed by professionals come with side effects like constipation, weight gain, etc., and when taken for a long duration, these medications can harm your health.

So, if you are looking for a natural remedy that can cure bronchitis-related cough, without any side effects, take a look at this homemade remedy.

Learn how to make and use it, which is as listed below.

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy

Ingredients Required:

Milk - 1 glass

Honey - 1 tablespoon

Egg Yolk - Of 1 egg

This natural cough remedy can prove to be very effective in treating bronchitis and allergy-related cough, especially if you consume it on a regular basis and also, you must avoid fried foods and cold drinks during this time.

The combination of milk, honey and egg yolk is rich in vitamins and other nutrients that can strengthen your immune system naturally and boost your body's ability to fight the disease-causing agents from within.

In addition, the antioxidants present in this homemade remedy for cough can kill the allergens that are responsible for causing cough and other related symptoms, thus helping in treating the condition.

Method To Prepare And Use The Remedy:

Heat a glass of milk in a pan, let it boil.

Now, add the suggested amounts of egg yolk and honey to the boiling milk.

Stir well for a few minutes.

Then, turn off the heat and collect the mixture in a glass.

Your health drink is ready for consumption.

Consume it every night, after dinner.

Try this remedy at home and let us know what you think!