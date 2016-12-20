Try These Home Remedies For Nosebleeds & Get Effective Results Quickly Disorders Cure oi-Luna Dewan

You are at work and suddenly your nose starts bleeding. You get scared and if you are still confused about how to get immediate relief then here it is.

How do we cure nose bleeding? Today at Boldsky we will be explaining a few of the home remedies for nosebleeds and how we need to use natural ingredients to treat nose bleeding.

Nosebleeds can range from mild to severe that last from a few seconds to about 10-15 minutes. In case of severe nosebleeds people tend to get dizzy, weak and a few of them faint as well.

There are several factors that cause nosebleeds. Extreme dryness of the nasal membranes is one of the major factors that leads to nosebleeds. Allergic reaction, chemical reaction, continuous sneezing, excessive smoking and alcohol use cause nasal dryness.

Meanwhile, sinus infection is yet another cause for nasal dryness. Nutritional deficiency, hormonal changes, high blood pressure and upper respiratory infections are a few other factors that cause nosebleeds.

A bleeding nose once or twice is fine, but when it occurs frequently, it could be a cause of concern. If this is the case then it is better to get it checked with a doctor.

Here is a list of a few home remedies for nosebleeds. Take a look.

1. Keep The Head Elevated: As soon as the nose bleeds, elevate your head fast and sit in this position for a while. This helps stop nosebleeds quickly. Make sure you don't bend down immediately after the bleeding stops. 2. Cold Compress: Take a few ice cubes and wrap it in a clean thin towel. Tilt your nose back and then place the compress right above your nose bridge. Keep it for about 5 minutes. The cold compress constricts the blood vessels fast and stops the bleeding. 3. Apple Cider Vinegar: Take a few drops of apple cider vinegar, soak a small cotton in it and then place it just above the nostrils. Leave it for about 5-7 minutes; this will help stop the bleeding immediately. 4. Onion: Onion is one of the best and quick home remedies for nose bleeding and helps the blood to clot. Take one fresh onion piece and then inhale its fumes. It helps. 5. Coriander: Coriander helps in providing a soothing effect to the nerves and helps in providing immediate relief. Take a few coriander leaves, crush them and prepare a paste. Apply this paste on your forehead and keep it for about 5-7 minutes. It helps in providing a cooling effect and stops nose bleeding. 6. Basil: Basil helps in providing a soothing effect to the nerves. Take a few basil leaves, wash them properly and then chew them. This helps stop the bleeding. 7. Baking Soda: Baking soda helps prevent nose bleeding. Take half a teaspoon of baking soda, mix it with half a glass of water and then gently spray it on the nose.