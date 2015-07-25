Home Remedies To Cure Dengue Rashes

An acute viral disease, dengue fever typically occurs when a mosquito, serving as the carrier of the dengue virus, stings the individual. Dengue is accompanied by an outbreak of rashes that can be seen at two different stages of the disease- once, during the onset of the fever and for a second time when the fever subsides.

While the first instance serves as a clear indication of the disease, the second outbreak may not be an all too common occurrence.

An outbreak of rashes following the onset of dengue fever brings with it a number of complications. These skin rashes are pretty itchy and result in the area around the skin drying up and peeling off after some time.

There are no known ways to cure rashes during dengue and the matter can only be addressed once the fever has totally subsided. However, the itchiness can be taken care of with skin soothing lotions.

Once the fever subsides, the skin starts to peel off, and the soreness reduces, you may take up a treatment for the rashes. Here are 6 ingredients for body rash that are sure to help in your path to recovery.