Alzheimer's, a dreaded condition that pertains to deteriorating mental abilities, is popularly known to be amongst the worst medical conditions to suffer from. Before we delve into the 'scary facts' and early signs that will help detect and diagnose the condition early and help preclude its progress, let us first understand the basic question of "what is Alzheimer's".

Alzheimer's is a medical condition wherein the brain loses its cognitive abilities slowly but steadily. The condition does not have any cure and only worsens, making it the most dreaded health condition to suffer from. Nerve cells stop functioning and stop transmitting electrical signals to the rest of the body. Although mild in the beginning, as time progresses, the symptoms become more pronounced. This article looks at some scary facts about Alzheimer's and the early signs of Alzheimer's that you need to know. Read on...What Causes Alzheimer's?

This is perhaps the most elusive question to scientists and researchers. They don't know for sure what exactly causes Alzheimer's. The condition as such is basically caused by the death of brain cells. But why brain cells rapidly perish still remains unanswered. A degenerative neural disease, the death of brain cells progressively occurs over a protracted time period. The disease usually takes a decade or so to reach its peak. The brain shrinks in size and tissues have lesser nerve connections. Research attributes it to protein abnormalities.