Alzheimer's, a dreaded condition that pertains to deteriorating mental abilities, is popularly known to be amongst the worst medical conditions to suffer from. Before we delve into the 'scary facts' and early signs that will help detect and diagnose the condition early and help preclude its progress, let us first understand the basic question of "what is Alzheimer's".
Alzheimer's is a medical condition wherein the brain loses its cognitive abilities slowly but steadily. The condition does not have any cure and only worsens, making it the most dreaded health condition to suffer from. Nerve cells stop functioning and stop transmitting electrical signals to the rest of the body. Although mild in the beginning, as time progresses, the symptoms become more pronounced. This article looks at some scary facts about Alzheimer's and the early signs of Alzheimer's that you need to know. Read on...What Causes Alzheimer's?
This is perhaps the most elusive question to scientists and researchers. They don't know for sure what exactly causes Alzheimer's. The condition as such is basically caused by the death of brain cells. But why brain cells rapidly perish still remains unanswered. A degenerative neural disease, the death of brain cells progressively occurs over a protracted time period. The disease usually takes a decade or so to reach its peak. The brain shrinks in size and tissues have lesser nerve connections. Research attributes it to protein abnormalities.
The Signs: 1. Memory Loss That Affects Daily Life
Memory loss in the case of Alzheimer's pertains to difficulty in remembering information recently learned. Even after constant recollection, certain events or dates are easily forgotten. This is one of the first signs of Alzheimer's.
2. Difficulty Solving Problems, Increased Confusion
This is another sign of Alzheimer's. Working with numbers becomes suddenly difficult. Remembering numbers also takes a great deal of effort. Solving simple problems in math takes way more longer than it did before mostly owing to increased confusion.
Confusion Involving Place And Time
This is one of the more pronounced symptoms or early signs of Alzheimer's. People suddenly become confused about where they are and what time of the day it is. This can happen often.
4. Other Early Signs Of Alzheimer's
Apart from the above mentioned signs, Alzheimer's associated itself with inability to make conversation. When the condition is developing, people suddenly forget what the conversation is about and often go on repeating what they said.
Some Scary Facts:Most People With The Condition Have No Clue That The disease Is Building In The Brain:
Let us start off with the most scary fact about Alzheimer's. More than half the people with the condition don't know they actually might have it.
Fact 2: Women Have A Higher Incidence Of Alzheimer's
More women than men contract the disease. Nearly two thirds of the people with Alzheimer's are women in the USA.
Fact 3: Alzheimer's Can Develop As Early As 30
Well, the disease takes a long time to reach its peak- probably close to a decade.
Fact 4: The Condition Has No Cure
This very fact makes Alzheimer's disease one of the most dreaded in the world perhaps one of the most scary facts about Alzheimer's. It can be delayed, meaning, the time the condition takes to reach its peak can be delayed, but the condition cannot be cured.
