Tips To Prevent Osteoporosis Naturally

It is common knowledge that women are prone to osteoporosis. Most of the time we talk about how to detect osteoporosis or treat it. But isn't it much better to know how to prevent osteoporosis? After all, prevention is always better than cure. The most obvious cause of osteoporosis is lack of calcium. But having calcium is not the only want to prevent osteoporosis [1] .

Sometimes obesity or lack of exercise could also impact your bone health badly. Women usually get osteoporosis after their menopause [2] . So it will help if you are extra cautious about your bone health post-menopause. The best way to prevent osteoporosis naturally is to be active and fit.

But if you want details, then here are some of the important ways in which you can prevent osteoporosis.

Control Weight

Obesity is the best friend of osteoporosis. So, manage your weight so that your bones are not under too much pressure [3] .

Have Calcium Rich Foods

Osteoporosis is caused by calcium deficiency. Since women tend to lose calcium from their body easily, they should have higher proportions of calcium-rich foods like milk, dairy products, spinach, broccoli, seafood etc [4] .

Don't Ignore Body Pain

Any kind of persistent body pain, especially joint pain can be a precursor to osteoporosis. Don't delay going to the doctor and getting bone tests done [5] .

Don't Go On Crash Diet

Crash dieting to lose weight fast is one of the worst things you can do to your body. Do not go on a crash diet that makes your body lose out on vital nutrients like calcium [1] .

Exercise Regularly

Exercise regularly to keep your bones flexible. Everything that is not used for a long time becomes rusty. The same holds true for your bones as well [6] .

Have Calcium Supplements After Menopause

As soon as you have your menopause, the estrogen hormone that protects your bones is reduced to a great extent. So start having calcium supplements immediately after you stop menstruating [2] .

Sunbathe

Without Vitamin D, your body cannot process calcium. And Vitamin D is produced in the body when you get some sunlight. Expose yourself to the morning sun every day [7] .

These are some simple yet effective ways to prevent osteoporosis naturally. Do you have any more suggestions to improve women's bone health?

